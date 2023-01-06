Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Ja Rule Trolled With 50 Cent's Music At Concert: '50's Still Winning'
Omaha, NE - Ja Rule was trolled by 50 Cent‘s music at a concert in Omaha, Nebraska last month. The Murder Inc. rapper was gearing up to hit the stage at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam at the Baxter Arena when 50’s 2003 hit “In Da Club” started playing through the venue’s speakers.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Responds To ‘In Da Club’ Being Played At Ja Rule Concert
50 Cent has offered a response to the recent viral video of his hit song “In Da Club” playing before Ja Rule took the stage at a concert last month. On Tuesday (January 10), the G-Unit Records boss took to Twitter once he got word of the clip which shows a crowd watching Ja’s team set up the stage while “In Da Club” rang off in the venue. 50 wasted no time commenting on the situation and reveled in its awkwardness.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Drama Takes Credit For Bringing Mixtapes Back — With Tyler, The Creator's Help
DJ Drama has been on a winning streak as of late with the revival of his decorated Gangsta Grillz series, and with it he’s taking credit for bringing mixtapes back. Mr. Thanksgiving made the bold proclamation on Instagram earlier this week but also thanked Tyler, The Creator for his help in allowing him to collaborate on the Grammy-winning CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.
HipHopDX.com
Hit-Boy Teases Offset Collaboration Coming This Week
Hit-Boy doesn’t appear to be letting up on his workload in the new year, having teased a new collaboration with Offset set to arrive this week. The Grammy Award-winning producer took to his Instagram on Tuesday (January 10) to announce the forthcoming collaboration between himself and the former Migos rapper. In his post, Hit-Boy included photos showing the two posing for the camera.
HipHopDX.com
Logic Taps Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman & More For New Album ‘College Park’
Logic has recruited Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman and more for his new album titled College Park. The Maryland rapper announced the news on Monday (January 9) in the form of an animated trailer, during which a February 24 release date is announced. At the end of the clip, other features...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy & His Girlfriend Jazz Get Married
NBA YoungBoy has reportedly married his long-time girlfriend Jazz Mychelle, who joined the rapper on the cover for his 2022 mixtape Ma’ I Got a Family. While neither has confirmed their nuptials online, a copy of a Utah County marriage license baring their full names — Kentrell Gaulden and Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes — surfaced on social media on Sunday (January 8).
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Father & Sister Respond After Gucci Mane’s Wife Posts Funeral Receipts
The late Big Scarr‘s father and sister are speaking out after Gucci Mane‘s wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, came with receipts to prove the 1017 Records honcho helped pay for the funeral – despite rumors to the contrary. Both family members took to their respective Instagram pages to...
HipHopDX.com
Gangsta Boo's Funeral & Memorial Service Details Announced
Gangsta Boo‘s funeral and memorial service have been announced following her death earlier this month. Producer and fellow Memphis, Tennessee native Drumma Boy took to Instagram on Sunday (January 8) to reveal details about how the late Three 6 Mafia rapper will be remembered. A celebration of life will...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail
GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
HipHopDX.com
03 Greedo Gets Prison Release Date, Drops New Album 'Free 03'
03 Greedo has been given a prison release date and dropped his new album Free 03 to coincide with the news. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Los Angeles rapper is set to be released on parole on Thursday (January 12). Journalist Jeff Weiss, who’s been closely following Greedo’s legal case, confirmed the information on Sunday (January 8).
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Threatens Marjorie Taylor Greene With Legal Action Over 'Still D.R.E.' Tweet
Dr. Dre has served Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green with a formal request to stop using his music to avoid facing further legal action. According to TMZ, Dre’s attorney Howard E. King sent the formal cease and desist letter on Monday (January 9), giving her two business days to remove all unauthorized use of the song “Still D.R.E.” from her social media accounts.
HipHopDX.com
Wack 100 Confronts Chrisean Rock Over Blueface Relationship: 'You're A Distraction'
Wack 100 has confronted Chrisean Rock over her tumultuous relationship with Blueface on the latest episode of Crazy In Love on the Zeus Network. Clips from the new episode surfaced online, showing the three having a meeting at a studio of some sort, and Wack wasted no time speaking to the couple about their wild relationship. According to Wack, the couple being together is bad for business, yet the two don’t see their union being a problem.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Defends Calling Chrisean Rock A 'Bitch': 'That's What You Are'
The latest clip from Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s Crazy In Love reality show finds the “Thotiana” rapper defending calling his girlfriend a bitch. In a post shared to social media on Monday (January 9), the pair are seen sitting in the living room following a fight. When Chrisean voices her disdain for Blue’s usage of the word, he explains why he feels he was completely validated.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Says He Almost Fought Pro Boxer At Gervonta Davis Fight
Meek Mill has apologized for interrupting the fight between Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia with a ringside scuffle of his own against another pro boxer. Davis and Garcia’s WBC featherweight title boxing match was briefly paused halfway through the eighth round on Saturday night (January 7), due to a commotion in the crowd that had both fighters and the crowd distracted for a moment.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Details Hardship Of Diabetes Battle: 'I've Been Fighting This Sickness Since 19'
Boosie Badazz has opened up about the hardships he’s currently facing as he battles diabetes. “This diabetes shit is hard. I’ve been fighting this sickness since 19 N still can’t shake this shit !! Woke up sick af y’all keep me n yall prayers,” Boosie wrote on his Instagram story.
HipHopDX.com
Trippie Redd Hypes Travis Scott Collab: 'The Dark Knight Returns'
Trippie Redd has teased a reunion with Travis Scott, writing ominously on Instagram that “The Dark Knight” has returned. On Monday (January 9), the “Miss The Rage” rapper took to his Instagram Stories to write: “The Dark Knight Returns…,” which seemingly alludes to the pair’s last collaboration “Dark Knight Dummo” in 2017.
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane's Wife Claims He Paid $20K Towards Big Scarr's Funeral After 'Ghosting' Allegations
Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’Oir has attested to her husband paying for the funeral of his New 1017 Records signee Big Scarr, who died from an accidental overdose on December 22. The claim from Ka’Oir comes after Gucci was accused by the late rapper’s close friend and collaborator...
HipHopDX.com
French Montana Threatened With Lawsuit Over Miami Shooting That Injured 10 People
French Montana has been threatened with legal action over the shooting in Miami last week that left 10 people injured on the set of his music video. The Bronx rapper was reportedly at The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida shooting a video with rapper Rob49 when gunshots rang out and injured at least 10 people – including Rob. Four victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, with one of them listed in critical condition.
HipHopDX.com
Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral
Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Reportedly Attends Church Amid 'Missing' Rumors
Kanye West reportedly was in attendance for a church service after rumors circulated that he’s been missing. According to HotNewHipHop, a photo of Kanye West was allegedly captured at a local church and quickly made the rounds on the Internet dispelling any speculation that the “Eazy” rapper could not be located.
