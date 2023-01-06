Update January 10th, 11:30AM ET: Our lead deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro has sold out, so we’ve swapped them for a deal on Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air. Torn between buying Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air and the last-gen Air because the latter is cheaper? Well, the good news is that you can currently buy Apple’s new laptop — which is our favorite laptop for most people — with 8GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for $999 ($200 off) at Best Buy. That’s the same price Apple’s last-gen Air starts at for a laptop that’s faster and comes with a superior 1080p webcam, not to mention a lighter build.

14 HOURS AGO