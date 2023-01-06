Read full article on original website
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
WTOL-TV
I-475 North at US-24 in Maumee closure Tuesday morning
Our Kristy Gerlett is at the scene of a crash on I-475 North in Maumee that has a caused major shutdown. The closure was due to a semi that caught on fire.
Abandoned Truck Stop: All Alone in Monroe County, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's curious why a truck stop along a busy highway would close down, sit and rot. There's plenty of trucks, cars, and hungry people that go by every day looking for a place to pull over. But, for reasons unknown to us, this place did just that, whether it was for lack of money, not enough customers to sustain, health issues, dangerous conditions...who knows what.
BP America announces work on solar farm near Toledo to provide electricity to Meta
GORHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio - BP America announced Tuesday morning that construction of a 134-megawatt solar farm in Fulton County west of Toledo has begun and that it will provide all the electricity it generates to Meta through what’s known as a power purchase agreement. The Arche solar project will...
wlen.com
Car Chase Ends with Fatality in Dundee
Dundee, MI – A car chase that started in Toledo ended with a fatality in Dundee on Friday. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said that the crash occurred at the intersection of West Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street at about 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation reveals that the subject failed...
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
TPD: Woman reported missing from west Toledo located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have located a woman who was reported missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides.
13abc.com
TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night. According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash. The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.
Toledo to upgrade 105 streets in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council held a special meeting Monday to discuss upgrades to 105 residential streets. Representatives from the city's Department of Utilities hammered out the finer details of the plan to use about $27 million to resurface 76 and reconstruct 29 of those roads. The areas...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-475 near Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash shut down part of I-475 Tuesday morning near Toledo, Ohio. The westbound lanes of I-475 were closed between Exit 16 Talmadge Rd and Exit 14 US-23. The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
YAHOO!
Passenger dies after police pursuit ends with crash in Dundee
A police pursuit that started Friday night in Toledo wound its way though Monroe County, ending in a fiery crash in downtown Dundee that caused the death of the passenger in the car. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said Lesley Rosales, 46, of Leipsic, Ohio, was transported from the crash...
Man shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot Monday afternoon in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the 2800 block of Eldora Drive at the Hidden Village Square apartment complex about 3:30 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
13abc.com
Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near the Miami St. exit
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase ended in a crash on I75 north of the Miami street exit Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into the barrier wall in the construction zone on the bridge over the Maumee River during the 10 o’clock hour. State Highway Troopers say that the crash was the result of a pursuit that involved Rossford Police.
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
13abc.com
ODOT seeking feedback on U.S. 23
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from the public on what to do about U.S. 23. ODOT says that local officials have complained that U.S. 23, which connected Toledo and Columbus, is too congested when drivers get closer to Columbus. Through Delaware County alone, drivers encounter 38 traffic lights.
wbnowqct.com
Deadly Crash On 24
A Bryan man dies after his semi goes off the road and into a ditch, early Saturday…on U.S. 24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township. Officials say…Kenneth Risner was westbound on 24…when he big rig left the roadway. Risner was taken to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Safety belt usage is unknown. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Person hospitalized in critical condition after central Toledo stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been stabbed and hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, Toledo police said. The stabbing happened in the 1300 block of Palmwood Avenue in central Toledo. TPD said there is a person of interest, but no one is in custody. If you have information,...
wfft.com
Defiance Police arrest convenience store robbery suspect in motel
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WFFT) - Defiance police arrested a Michigan man suspected of robbing a convenience store and making threats at a motel. The Defiance County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Stop and Go store at 1910 E. Second Street in Defiance just after 9:30 p.m Saturday.
