CULLMAN, Ala. – The suicide death rate in Cullman County went down by 23% in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022, 17 people in Cullman County lost their lives to suicide, down from 22 people in 2021 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick who said, “We are on a positive trend.” However, 17 lives lost to suicide is 17 too many. How do we, as a community, reach those in crisis, and what resources are available? The 988 hotline is available 24/7 to those who need to talk or text about their own crisis or when concerned about a loved one...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO