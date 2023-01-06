ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Cullman hemp farmer ready to start processing medical cannabis

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is currently reviewing business license applications, but far fewer than expected. Of the 607 requests for licenses, only 94 companies actually submitted an application by Dec. 30. One of the companies that successfully submitted an application said they may have a leg up, with years...
CULLMAN, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Decatur

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Decatur, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County suicide deaths down in 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – The suicide death rate in Cullman County went down by 23% in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022, 17 people in Cullman County lost their lives to suicide, down from 22 people in 2021 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick who said, “We are on a positive trend.”  However, 17 lives lost to suicide is 17 too many. How do we, as a community, reach those in crisis, and what resources are available?   The 988 hotline is available 24/7 to those who need to talk or text about their own crisis or when concerned about a loved one...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cobblestone Hotel moves ahead

CULLMAN, Ala. – After a public hearing, the Cullman Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the short-form subdivision for the Cobblestone Hotel property at 1835 Main Ave. SW.  The new hotel, with a more central location than the ample lodging choices along Alabama Highway 157, promises “big city quality, small town values” with a fitness center, 24 hour Starbucks coffee service and an on-site, 24-hour convenience store.  The planning commission also held a public hearing to move the lot line for a property at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. The short-form subdivision was approved.  Lastly, the short-form subdivision for property on County Road 1402, to be divided into five lots, was tabled until February’s planning commission meeting. County Road 1402 runs from Alabama Highway 157 by Ponder Wrecker and Auto to County Road 1435/Eva Road.  Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning

A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
CENTREVILLE, AL
256today.com

Festival of the Cranes landing in Decatur

DECATUR – More than 14,000 Sandhill cranes and several pairs of whooping cranes will be heading to Decatur for the winter. To celebrate the annual migration, the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association is hosting the Festival of the Cranes – a three-day event featuring indoor and outdoor activities. The festival is Jan. 13-15 with activities at the refuge and downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 3, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents Dec. 30• harassment; CR 121• domestic violence; CR 1545• harassment; CR 1730• unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 W• theft of property; Hwy. 69 N• theft of property; CR 522 Dec. 31• theft of property; CR 223• unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; I-65 NB exit 299• unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 532• theft of property; CR 107• unlawful possession of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur school family remembers M.J. Moultry

SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 13 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy