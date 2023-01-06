Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Cullman hemp farmer ready to start processing medical cannabis
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission is currently reviewing business license applications, but far fewer than expected. Of the 607 requests for licenses, only 94 companies actually submitted an application by Dec. 30. One of the companies that successfully submitted an application said they may have a leg up, with years...
thecutoffnews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Decatur
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Decatur, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Huntsville Hospital ER director discusses wait times
News 19 had received several viewer news tips in recent weeks from people concerned about "long wait times" for the emergency department at Huntsville Hospital.
ABC 33/40 News
Bankruptcy hearing set for Walker Co. contractor charged with felony home repair fraud
A bankruptcy hearing is set for next Thursday (Jan 12th) for a Walker County contractor facing four felony charges of home repair fraud in Winston County. David Smith turned himself in at the Winston County jail last week. He posted a $40,000 bond. The four charges stem from contracts signed with homeowners in July, August, and September.
Cullman County suicide deaths down in 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – The suicide death rate in Cullman County went down by 23% in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022, 17 people in Cullman County lost their lives to suicide, down from 22 people in 2021 according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick who said, “We are on a positive trend.” However, 17 lives lost to suicide is 17 too many. How do we, as a community, reach those in crisis, and what resources are available? The 988 hotline is available 24/7 to those who need to talk or text about their own crisis or when concerned about a loved one...
A new connection point and more recreational activities coming to Decatur in 2023
DECATUR, Ala. — We have been getting a sneak peek into all the exciting things coming here to the Tennessee Valley and Decatur residents have a lot to look forward to as we continue into 2023. The "Steamboat Bill" Memorial Bridge acts as one of the gateways to the...
WAFF
Madison man accused of running women over with his car requests transfer to mental facility
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that is accused of running a woman over with his car filed a request on Dec. 27 in a Morgan County District Court to be transferred to Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility. According to online court documents, the attorney for Preston Lamar Nelson, 33,...
Gurley residents complain to Huntsville Utilities about high water bill
Homeowners in Gurley are struggling to understand why their water bills are sky-high for the month of January.
Cobblestone Hotel moves ahead
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a public hearing, the Cullman Planning Commission on Tuesday approved the short-form subdivision for the Cobblestone Hotel property at 1835 Main Ave. SW. The new hotel, with a more central location than the ample lodging choices along Alabama Highway 157, promises “big city quality, small town values” with a fitness center, 24 hour Starbucks coffee service and an on-site, 24-hour convenience store. The planning commission also held a public hearing to move the lot line for a property at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest. The short-form subdivision was approved. Lastly, the short-form subdivision for property on County Road 1402, to be divided into five lots, was tabled until February’s planning commission meeting. County Road 1402 runs from Alabama Highway 157 by Ponder Wrecker and Auto to County Road 1435/Eva Road. Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. Census: 2 North Alabama towns are no longer considered ‘urban areas’
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, and after a federal rule change, 24 towns in the state no longer count as towns. Two of those are in North Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Driver leads Madison County deputies on a chase Monday Morning
A driver is now in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Madison County and into Lincoln County, Tennessee Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it started on Moores Mill Road. The chase led deputies into Lincoln County then back to Madison County. Once the driver was...
wbrc.com
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
Madison City School bus involved in two-vehicle accident
Several agencies are responding to an accident involving a school bus in Madison on Thursday.
256today.com
Festival of the Cranes landing in Decatur
DECATUR – More than 14,000 Sandhill cranes and several pairs of whooping cranes will be heading to Decatur for the winter. To celebrate the annual migration, the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association is hosting the Festival of the Cranes – a three-day event featuring indoor and outdoor activities. The festival is Jan. 13-15 with activities at the refuge and downtown Decatur.
Morgan County deputies find no threat after call of a person with a gun at Priceville event venue
The Morgan County Sherrif's Office (MCSO) says no threat was found after deputies were called about a possible person with a gun at the Witt House in Priceville.
wtvy.com
Colbert Co. DA turns 2022 officer-involved wreck investigation over to AG
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2022 traffic homicide investigation involving an officer has been turned over to the Attorney General’s Office, according to the Colbert County District Attorney Office. On. Oct. 11 a Tuscumbia Police Department Sergeant, identified as Jay Steward by The Times Daily, allegedly hit and killed...
WAFF
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “It was a pleasure to get to know him and we’re going to miss him.”. Andrew Gilliam was a man celebrated by his friends, family, and his coworkers. His life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of...
Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 3, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents Dec. 30• harassment; CR 121• domestic violence; CR 1545• harassment; CR 1730• unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 W• theft of property; Hwy. 69 N• theft of property; CR 522 Dec. 31• theft of property; CR 223• unlawful possession of controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; I-65 NB exit 299• unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 532• theft of property; CR 107• unlawful possession of...
WAFF
Decatur school family remembers M.J. Moultry
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence. According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics search warrant. Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking. Updated: 13 hours ago. Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how...
Lawrence County deputies looking for caller after false alarm shooting call
The Lawrence County Sherriff's Office said it is investigating after deputies responded to a shooting call and failed to find anyone had been injured.
Comments / 0