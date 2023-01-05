Read full article on original website
Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services 01.09.2023
Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services has announced the fire hazard reduction burn season official opens today for Atascadero residents. The burn day status changes daily and is determined by the California air resources board and north county weather conditions. Residents are strongly encouraged to use alternative forms of disposal such...
Running Chicken Fun Run & Walk 01.09.2023
Despite gray clouds and a little drizzle, several hundred runners and walkers showed up at Santa Margarita Lake Sunday morning for the The Running Chicken 2023 10K/5K Fun Run and Walk. The run celebrates the memory of Bitty and Brynn Frace who ran for Atascadero High School and Chico State....
Debbie Peterson 01.09.2023
In Grover Beach yesterday, former mayor Debbie Peterson launched her new book for newly elected city council members. You may remember, Debbie Peterson resigned from the city council when she learned of corruption involving the mayor and cannabis entrepreneurs who were paying him $100 thousand dollars for a permit. Some of those same entrepreneurs are now getting permits to operate in Paso Robles.
