NBC Washington
Missing Cohasset, Mass. Woman's Husband Appears in Court: What to Know About Brian Walshe
The 46-year-old husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe appeared in court for an arraignment Monday, during which prosecutors said blood and a bloody knife were found in the Walshe family's basement. Prosecutors also alleged that Brian Walshe lied about his whereabouts to police, and bought hundreds of dollars...
Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators
COHASSET, Mass. (DC News Now) — The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He’s being charged with misleading a police investigation. It’s been exactly one week since 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her house near Boston. Police say she was trying to […]
NBC Washington
DC Police Chief: Misinformation Swirling in Killing of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Is ‘Reckless'
D.C.'s police chief made a passionate plea on Tuesday for people to stop spreading misinformation about the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Northeast. A man shot and killed Karon Blake in the 1000 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland neighborhood about 4 a.m. Saturday after the man heard noises and saw someone who appeared to be "tampering with a vehicle,” D.C. police said.
NBC Washington
Three Stabbed at McDonald's in Downtown Silver Spring
Someone stabbed three people at a McDonald's in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County police. The victims were stabbed at the McDonald's located at 8407 Colesville Road. Their injuries are not life-threatening, a police spokesperson said. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police initially said...
Months after public push for barriers, person jumps from Taft Memorial Bridge
The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found beneath the Taft Memorial Bridge.
Virginia home invasion involved 4 suspects claiming to be cops
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are still searching for four armed men accused of tying up and injuring two residents during a home invasion in Woodbridge. The incident happened at a home on Dillon Avenue near Cloverdale Road around 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers responded, they found a 20-year-old man with a head injury and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.
One shot in Southwest Waterfront; 2 juveniles sought
WASHINGTON — One person was wounded in a shooting in Southwest Waterfront on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Police said a call came in at 7:12 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of 4th Street Southwest, near O Street. When police arrived, the victim...
WRIC TV
7 men arrested in online predator operation in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said several men face charges after a sting operation in December 2022 meant to catch online predators. The Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested seven people who used internet platforms to have explicit conversations and solicit sex from people whom they thought were children. Those people, in fact, were police officers who were posing as children.
dcnewsnow.com
Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting
A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/teenager-walked-to-hospital-with-injuries-after-shooting/. Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting. A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/teenager-walked-to-hospital-with-injuries-after-shooting/. Woman Crossing Road Killed After Truck Hits Her in …. The Washington...
Man suffering gunshot wound to the face after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating after a man was shot in the face in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday. The police department was informed just before 12:50 a.m. that a shooting happened at the intersection of 15th and V streets Southeast, nearby Ketcham Elementary School and Recreation Center. Soon after, officers responded to the location and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
16-year-old missing in Silver Spring
by Montgomery Co. PD, Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Christopher Sanchez was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., in the 8400 block of 11th Ave. Sanchez is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Sanchez is asked to The post 16-year-old missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
MLK Day of Service: Where to Volunteer in DC, Maryland, Virginia
It’s often said that Martin Luther King Jr. Day — coming up on Monday, Jan. 16 — is a day on, not off, as people across the country honor the civil rights leader by giving back to their communities. Here are events to know about if you’re...
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
alxnow.com
Saving herself: Alexandria author kidnapped by Somali pirates to publish second book
Getting rescued from Somali pirates by Navy SEALs is one thing, but at the end of the day Jessica Buchanan had to save herself. An Ohio native, Buchanan was an aid worker in northern Somalia when she and fellow aid worker Poul Hagen Thisted were kidnapped in October 2011. With an untreated thyroid condition worsening, she was kept on a starvation diet and slept in the open desert for 93 days. She was rescued by a team of 24 U.S. Navy SEALs, and President Obama phoned Buchanan’s father to inform him on the news of her release.
What we know so far about the disappearance of Ana Walshe, the missing mother from Cohasset
"We're just trying to locate Ana and get her home safely." Ana Walshe was at her Cohasset home early on New Year’s Day around 4 or 5 a.m., supposedly with plans to take a ride share to Logan Airport to hop on a flight to Washington, D.C., according to authorities.
D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor
Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe is real estate company employee who commuted to DC
Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother who vanished on New Year’s Day after leaving her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, works in real estate. She commuted to a job in Washington, D.C.
Burglars posed as officers in Woodbridge, police say
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating a reported burglary in Woodbridge where the suspects claimed to be officers in order to enter the home. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.
Residents Demand Answers, Criminal Charges After Brookland Resident Fatally Shoots 13-Year-Old Boy
Days after a Brookland man fatally shot a 13-year-old who was allegedly tampering with cars in the neighborhood, residents and activists are still searching for answers. The 13-year-old, whom police identified as Karon Blake, died early Saturday morning after a man in the neighborhood emerged from his home and fatally shot the young teenager with a legally registered gun.
alxnow.com
D.C. man arrested after armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street
A 32-year-old D.C. man is being held without bond after an armed carjacking in the West End. The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, when the male victim was walking to a construction job in the 400 block of S. Van Dorn Street. The victim parked his Toyota Tundra and walked a short distance when the suspect approached him from behind and pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
