Auto manufacturers draw upon their past for inspiration all the time, whether to celebrate their history or a milestone. Of course, sometimes the strategy is used to sell a car that has only been mildly tweaked for a premium. If a brand adds some bits and pieces to a model that hark back to its origins or its heyday, that specific model is suddenly special and can command a pretty penny. Porsche is better than most at this and has a vast history to draw upon for inspiration. One of its first models has served as the basic idea for several of its limited edition cars; the 356 Speedster. Several generations of 911 have gotten the Speedster treatment, and one of the more recent versions will soon go up for auction from RM Sotheby's.

10 DAYS AGO