When you think Burger King, you probably don't immediately think multiple kinds of chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A, maybe, sure, but not Burger King. Well, the 68-year-old chain is planning to change that this winter (per Burger King and Chew Boom). While Taste of Home named the fast food chicken sandwich as the sandwich of the decade for the 1960s, it wasn't until 1978 that Burger King introduced the now long-standing menu item (per Encyclopedia).

10 DAYS AGO