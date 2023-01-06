ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mashed

Burger King Is Dropping An International Chicken Sandwich Line In 2023

When you think Burger King, you probably don't immediately think multiple kinds of chicken sandwiches. Chick-fil-A, maybe, sure, but not Burger King. Well, the 68-year-old chain is planning to change that this winter (per Burger King and Chew Boom). While Taste of Home named the fast food chicken sandwich as the sandwich of the decade for the 1960s, it wasn't until 1978 that Burger King introduced the now long-standing menu item (per Encyclopedia).
shefinds

TGI Fridays Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Mozzarella Sticks Allegedly Found To Be Missing Mozzarella

When biting into a mozzarella stick (from TGI Friday’s or elsewhere), one might expect the actual titular cheese to be within the fried fast food classic. As reported by the Washington Post, a federal judge ruled late last month that a lawsuit may go on by someone who claims her bags of TGI Friday’s-branded ‘Mozzarella Sticks Snacks’ contained cheddar within them, and not mozzarella.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito

Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
Centre Daily

Burger King Menu Adding 3 New Sandwiches Nationwide

Fast food makes you feel good. You may regret eating it later, but a visit to McDonald’s, Restaurant Brands International’s Burger King, Yum Brands’ Taco Bell, KFC, or Pizza Hut gives most people a warm feeling of comfort and nostalgia. That’s why fast-food chains lean on the...
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023

Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Makes a Surprise Major Menu Addition

The majority of fast-food chains added some holiday menu items a few weeks ago. McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report added some seasonal flavors to its beverage menu, Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report rolled the Peppermint Frosty, and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report brought back its usual array of holiday drinks before the calendar even turned to December.
Thrillist

Taco Bell's New Cravings Trios Get You 3 Fan-Favorite Menu Items for $6

The week between Christmas and New Year's is a black hole meant to be spent on the couch with junk food and trashy television. It's practically law. For the diet portion of that equation, Taco Bell is queuing up several Cravings Trios that get you three fan-favorite menu items for just $6.
TheStreet

A Very Spicy Popeyes Menu Item to Make a Brief Reappearance

When it comes to spice, fast-food chains have to navigate marketing power with a menu that needs to be palatable to a wide American audience. The truly, burn-your-mouth spice is rarely found at mainstream chains while something that inches closer to the top of the Scoville scale are usually reserved for limited-time-only items and other brief promotions.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Grubhub reveals the most-ordered foods of the year, and the winner is …

When delivery soared during the pandemic, so did orders of comfort food favorites. Two-plus years later, they still top the list of Grubhub’s most-ordered dishes. Drumroll, please: Coming in at No. 1 is the burrito, jumping from the No. 8 spot in last year’s ranking. “Diners stuck to the comfort that layered gooey goodness brought directly to hearts, bellies and doorsteps,” Grubhub exclaimed poetically in its 2022 Delivered Report.
Clayton News Daily

KFC Caters to Comfort With an Extra Hot Deal on Its Beloved Chicken Pot Pies

If you've been craving a chicken pot pie from KFC, there's never been a better time to get one. The popular quick-service restaurant is currently offering a finger-lickin' good deal on one of its most comforting menu items–made with KFC's world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots before being dowsed in a savory sauce and baked to a flaky, golden crust–for a limited time.
KDKA News Radio

Uber Eats: Diners are over ranch dressing

With the days left in 2022 now numbering in the single digits, it’s a good time to begin reflecting on the year that was. But while some are looking at the biggest news stories or sports moments, one company is analyzing what we ate.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Domino's launches new pizza in time for Veganuary

Domino’s is putting a vegan twist on the American Hot this Veganuary. The latest pizza to be given a vegan makeover features spicy specially created pepperoni from The Vegetarian Butcher, topped with red onions and green jalapeños and vegan mozzarella cheese. The Vegan American Hot is served with...
delishably.com

Failed Restaurant Chains

Even the most dimwitted can figure out a restaurant themed on road kill, semolina, or liver is not going to make it. But, selling burgers or fried chicken ought to be a safe bet. It turns out, however, that it isn't. The marketplace is littered with culinary casualties that failed...
