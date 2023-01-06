Read full article on original website
eastvillagetimes.com
Anthony McMillian Jr, the next great San Diego running back
Despite social media’s reductions and simplifications, each athlete’s journey is unique. While similarities certainly exist, comparisons of different people’s paths are fair only to a point. Among the commonalities seen on numerous TikTok videos is how a player responds to the inevitable challenges football brings to anyone who plays the game.
Save the Dates: 14 big events coming to San Diego in 2023
From flowers and baseball to superheroes and craft beer, 2023 is shaping up to be mighty eventful in America's Finest City.
Former San Marcos High football standout killed in shooting
Former San Marcos High football standout killed in shooting; 20-year-old Nick Tiefer had dreams to play in the NFL
SBLive’s San Diego Section Top 10 Boys Basketball Rankings: Carlsbad moves to No. 2 after beating San Ysidro
SBLive’s San Diego Section high school boys basketball rankings are compiled by SBLive California reporter Bodie DeSilva and will be released every Monday throughout the winter 2022-23 season. SBLIVE SAN DIEGO SECTION TOP 10 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGSJanuary 9, 2023 1. St. Augustine (14-3) The Saints ...
eastcountymagazine.org
POPEYES COMING TO SANTEE THIS SUMMER
January 10, 2023 (Santee) – Here’s good news for those who’ve been traveling to Tierrasanta or beyond to get their Popeyes fix. The Louisiana chicken chain will open an outlet here this summer. Last month, the City Council approved the project for a nearly half-acre parcel at...
San Diego's Finest Fast Food: Where to Satisfy Your Cravings
San Diego is a food lover's paradise, and while the city is known for its fine dining and craft cocktail scene, it also has a wealth of fast food options that are sure to satisfy. Here are seven of the best fast food restaurants in San Diego:
Previewing WNDR Museum which is set to open in San Diego on January 11
SAN DIEGO — A new museum in San Diego that invites guests to fully engage with artworks and multi-sensory installations opens on January 11. The new San Diego location will be WNDR's second-ever location, part of a nationwide expansion from its flagship Chicago location. According to a press release,...
eastvillagetimes.com
Cody Moon ready to take his game to the next level at SDSU
According to the University of New Mexico Admissions website, the estimated cost for a full-time student during the current academic year is $27,471. Subtract room and board for someone who lives locally in Albuquerque, and the annual cost drops to $16,555. Multiply that annual amount by four, and a prospective student needs anywhere from $66,220 to $109,884 to complete a four-year degree.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield UTC | Shopping mall in San Diego, California
This is one of the most beautiful malls in San Diego California, thanks to its cool open-air design. Westfield UTC is located in the La Jolla area and although it has been open for a while, it underwent a multi-million dollar remodel a few years ago. Here you can find several of the best restaurants in San Diego, culinary critics have praised its great selection of restaurants from renowned local chefs and national chains such as Javier's, Queenstown Bistro, Pacific Catch or The Winery among many other great options to go to eat or dine.
Prefabricated apartment units revealed in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was in the Stockton neighborhood Saturday as a new type of housing development was unveiled.
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
2 San Diego plant stores ranked on Yelp’s top 50 list
From plant nurseries to succulent sanctuaries and more, Yelp has released an all-time list of the top plant stores in the US and Canada. The good news for San Diegans? You won't have to go far to find best as two local businesses ranked in the top 50.
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
Oakley the 'Harris Hawk' requests permission to land on your arm
ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Avian Behavior Ranch is filled with falcons, ravens and eagles but a hawk named Oakley is stealing the show. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Escondido to show you how to get your new year off to a flying start. If you are looking...
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
NBC San Diego
Boom, Boom, Boom: Thunderstorms May Blow Into San Diego Tuesday
On Monday, clouds will increase but don't expect any rain until overnight. Our next storm remains to our north, where it's bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow to much of California. Winds will increase Monday night with a few showers possible as the next storm approaches. We could have...
kusi.com
Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Nonprofit rescues more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico
A San Diego Nonprofit organization rescued more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico. The La Mesa-based dog rescue organization, The Animal Pad (TAP) shared on social media their harrowing experience of rescuing 111 doodles from heinous conditions from a breeder in Mexico. The organization said it received word of a situation in Baja that had gone “horribly wrong” and the breeder was willing to work with rescues, but on her terms.
San Diego Channel
Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
East Village bakery among Yelp’s top croissant spots
Say "oui" to buying a croissant at Izola in San Diego's East Village, because it has been ranked as one of Yelp’s top U.S. spots to buy the flaky roll
