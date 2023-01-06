ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastvillagetimes.com

Anthony McMillian Jr, the next great San Diego running back

Despite social media’s reductions and simplifications, each athlete’s journey is unique. While similarities certainly exist, comparisons of different people’s paths are fair only to a point. Among the commonalities seen on numerous TikTok videos is how a player responds to the inevitable challenges football brings to anyone who plays the game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

POPEYES COMING TO SANTEE THIS SUMMER

January 10, 2023 (Santee) – Here’s good news for those who’ve been traveling to Tierrasanta or beyond to get their Popeyes fix. The Louisiana chicken chain will open an outlet here this summer. Last month, the City Council approved the project for a nearly half-acre parcel at...
SANTEE, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

Cody Moon ready to take his game to the next level at SDSU

According to the University of New Mexico Admissions website, the estimated cost for a full-time student during the current academic year is $27,471. Subtract room and board for someone who lives locally in Albuquerque, and the annual cost drops to $16,555. Multiply that annual amount by four, and a prospective student needs anywhere from $66,220 to $109,884 to complete a four-year degree.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Westfield UTC | Shopping mall in San Diego, California

This is one of the most beautiful malls in San Diego California, thanks to its cool open-air design. Westfield UTC is located in the La Jolla area and although it has been open for a while, it underwent a multi-million dollar remodel a few years ago. Here you can find several of the best restaurants in San Diego, culinary critics have praised its great selection of restaurants from renowned local chefs and national chains such as Javier's, Queenstown Bistro, Pacific Catch or The Winery among many other great options to go to eat or dine.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego

Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San Diego. If there’s ever a good time to invest in real estate, it’s when the rates are low and prospects are high. One of such undervalued communities in San Diego is Oceanside – from safe neighborhoods and scenic ocean views to the rapid spur of development projects - here are all the reasons why you might look to move or invest in one of San Diego’s most underrated neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego Nonprofit rescues more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico

A San Diego Nonprofit organization rescued more than 100 dogs from a breeder in Mexico. The La Mesa-based dog rescue organization, The Animal Pad (TAP) shared on social media their harrowing experience of rescuing 111 doodles from heinous conditions from a breeder in Mexico. The organization said it received word of a situation in Baja that had gone “horribly wrong” and the breeder was willing to work with rescues, but on her terms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Deputies respond to stabbing in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it responded to a stabbing in San Marcos Saturday afternoon. Deputies were called to the scene at 1 Positive Place, which is the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, around 4:48 p.m. The department says it arrested a female suspect, and the victim was taken to a hospital in the area.
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy