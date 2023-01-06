Cult Favorite Running Brand Tracksmith Just Released Its First Shoe

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

If you’re not a runner, Tracksmith will make you want to become one. The New England brand makes high-end running gear inspired by classic, preppy style. But the brand hasn’t made a shoe before, until now. Their first shoe is the Eliot runner; it’s available to pre-order in men’s and women’s sizes, and it retails for $198. For now, it comes in one colorway, Ivory/Navy.

Tracksmith Eliot Runner

– Men’s sizes 7-13, women’s sizes 5.5-11.

– Mesh upper and suede collar

– Supercritical Pebax insole and midsole

– Neutral running shoes

Even in a market as crowded as athletic apparel, Tracksmith undoubtedly stands out for its retro-inspired gear. That’s not to say Tracksmith’s only appeal is looks. Tracksmith was founded by a former D1 runner with an industry background at brands like Puma , so the brand takes performance pretty seriously. The brand makes its running tees, pants, and shorts from performance-minded materials like merino wool and moisture-wicking synthetics like nylon.

And given SPY’s love of clothes and gear that can perform well and look good doing it, it’s no surprise that Tracksmith has been on our radar for a while now. We first featured them in 2020, when our running-obsessed former editor interviewed the founder . We’ve covered them multiple times since then, including their collaborations with Taylor Stitch and J Crew .

If you’re a running brand, footwear is pretty important, so it’s no surprise that Tracksmith took its time in designing its first shoe. Though it’s not a trail shoe, the Eliot runner is inspired by the uneven terrain of “New England’s natural surfaces,” meaning it can handle runs on less than paved terrain. These running shoes have an engineered mesh and a 9mm drop. It’s designed for cushioning and energy return, with a soft footbed and a firmer midsole. The shoes are made using Pebax, a trademarked performance material.

The shoe is neutral in both position and styling. The gum sole and toe design add to the classic look of these shoes, while the blue sash across the side takes its design cues from designs found on old Olympic and collegiate running uniforms. The sash design is something of a calling card for Tracksmith, which features the diagonal stripe on its Van Cortlandt tees and singlets .

While the shoe is built with training and runs in mind, it looks good enough to wear when you’re not on a run, too. The shoes are expected to ship in late January and are available for pre-order now.