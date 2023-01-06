Read full article on original website
Malware campaign targets Kubernetes clusters
Microsoft’s cybersecurity researchers have revealed it spotted an uptick in the deployment of the Kinsing malware (opens in new tab) on Linux servers. As per the company’s report (opens in new tab), the attackers are leveraging Log4Shell and Atlassian Confluence RCE weaknesses in container images and misconfigured, exposed PostgreSQL containers to install cryptominers on vulnerable endpoints.
Russia hacker group hijacks USB attacks by other criminals
Turla, a known Russian threat actor allegedly tied to the Kremlin, was observed recycling a decade-old and defunct malware to gain access to endpoints in Ukraine and spy on its targets. A report by cybersecurity experts Mandiant found that in mid-2022, Turla was re-registering expired domains of Andromeda, a common...
PyPl has been found hosting AWS keys and malware once again
The popular Python package repository PyPI was found hosting AWS keys and malware (opens in new tab), putting countless Python developers at risk of serious supply chain attacks. The results come courtesy of software developer Tom Forbes, who built a tool using Rust which scanned all new packages on PyPI...
New GitHub code scanning tech should make it easier to spot security flaws
GitHub now allows developers to scan their code for the “default setup” repository, hopefully helping them to spot any security issues before they escalate. With this new feature, Github says developers (opens in new tab) will be able to configure the repository automatically, and with as little effort as possible.
Amazon S3 will now encrypt data by default
Amazon’s cloud storage Simple Storage Service (S3) now encrypts all new objects added on buckets server-side at no extra cost. In an announcement (opens in new tab) on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) blog, the company claimed that while encryption had always been easy to enable, administrators always had to be mindful of the feature, whereas now the encryption process is “zero click”, with no impact on performance.
What is a corporate VPN?
Maintaining a high level of security in today’s connected world is something that concerns us all. Even more so if you’re running a business or corporation, with the needs of employees and IT departments to consider in equal measure. Thankfully, the advent of the VPN (opens in new...
The US government is building an AI sandbox to tackle cybercrime
Top US security agencies are developing a virtual environment that uses machine learning in an effort to gain insight on cyberthreats and share findings with both public and private organizations. A joint effort between the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) - housed within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) -...
Murena Cloud review
Murena Cloud isn’t just a drive to store your files and photos: it comprises an entire ecosystem that’s designed specifically around providing all the right tools without collecting unnecessary data. Pros. +. Promises very little user data collection. +. Packed with features. +. Eco-friendly operations. Cons. - Expensive...
Is my VPN working?
There are several reasons to use a VPN (opens in new tab) while online. They range from a higher level of security particularly on public Wi-Fi, to bypassing a geo-restriction to stream video, or attempting to be more anonymous online. The overall theme is for better online privacy, hardly surprising given that it is part of the VPN’s name, as in a virtual privacy network.
How to use a VPN
The best VPNs have come a long way since their beginning, when they were mostly used by employees to “dial home” to the corporate mainframe, running programs and accessing their data. These days, virtual private networks have exploded in popularity and have many uses besides connecting together office...
