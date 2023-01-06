ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

stockton.edu

Anyone Can Become a Scientist at Sciencepalooza

Galloway, N.J. – Freshman and sophomore students from Cumberland Regional High School and Camden County Technical Schools (CCTS) had the opportunity to learn about Stockton University and various careers in the STEM fields as part of Sciencepalooza on Jan. 5. Students participated in workshops on topics such as marine...
stockton.edu

Picture Stockton…In Your Free Time

Galloway, N.J. - Stockton University's campus is a place that allows students to pursue their diverse interests and hobbies. This photo story showcases all that Stockton has to offer and how Ospreys spend their time outside the classroom. From playing pool in the Campus Center coffeehouse to taking selfies at an event, there are many ways to explore Stockton’s campus and take a break from studying.
