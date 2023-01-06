Read full article on original website
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
We spent Christmas from hell on a £5,000 P&O luxury festive cruise – our dinner was ruined after our booking vanished
PASSENGERS on a £5,000 festive cruise found the trip hard to swallow after their Christmas dinner was ruined in a booking mix-up. The fuming guests claimed their experience on P&O Cruises Arvia's maiden voyage was dampened by a string of errors. This included long queues for "poor" food, booking...
Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground
A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...
8 Tips for Visiting Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations in 2023
The following is the 2023 world trip planner. If you're thinking of traveling the globe or need recommendations on where to go, this book has you covered. Throughout 2023, visitors may visit a wide variety of beautiful places; however, they have selected eight hotspots that will surely leave you feeling energized and inspired. These locations provide a little of everything, from the hustle and bustle of big cities Manhattan and London to the tranquility of lakeshore communities and the rich history of many towns.
Exclusive: Six Senses Just Unveiled a Swanky New Wellness Retreat in the Himalayan Foothills
Six Senses has finally made it to India. The luxury hospitality brand, which now has more than 20 locations across the globe, has exclusively revealed to Robb Report that it is opening its first wellness retreat in the South Asian country. Located in the capital city of Dehradun, Six Senses Vana will allow guests to relax in a truly breathtaking setting. Spread across 21 acres in the Himalayan foothills, the retreat comprises 66 rooms and 16 premium suites. The standout is the Vana Suite: Spanning more than 3,000 square feet, it features one bedroom, a kitchenette, a dining room and a sundeck with a...
Machines Installed for Super Nintendo World Reservations at Universal Studios Hollywood
Machines have been installed in Universal Studios Hollywood to be used for making Super Nintendo World reservations. Super Nintendo World opens February 17, 2023. The land will not require advance reservations, but if it reaches capacity, guests will need to make a reservation via the Universal Studios Hollywood app or at these kiosks.
I love bringing my family on Disney vacations, and a smart gift card strategy helps me save money
A gift card I can put towards an experience like a Disney vacation is more valuable to me than something I'll have to make space for in my home.
“Set-Jetting” Will Dominate Travel in 2023, According to Expedia
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re planning your next vacation, it’s worth taking inspiration from some of your favorite TV shows and movies. Entertainment-focused tourism is on the rise, with many people seeking out the spots that were featured in their latest binge-watch.
Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts. These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.
American Cruise Line Adds Starlink Wi-Fi Service To 2023 Fleet
American Cruise Lines announced that the new Starlink satellite internet service has been added to its 2023 fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships. The new complimentary service is a major upgrade, ensuring seamless connectivity and faster upload speeds nearly everywhere the company’s small ships are cruising—from Glacier Bay, Alaska to the Florida Keys; from Napa Valley wine country to the Hudson River; and from the Mississippi to the Columbia and Snake Rivers.
Want to Travel Without Breaking the Bank? Here Are Budget-Friendly Vacation Ideas
Each new year brings the prospect of fresh experience, especially in the form of travel. While it infuses you with treasured memories from new adventures, travel can drain your savings. You might start to panic when dollar signs fill your eyes and the digits start to add up. The list of costs can be lengthy, including rides to and from the airport or parking, flights, gas money, rental cars, hotels, food, and entertainment.
Practical Tips to Make Your Trips More Fun
Many of us have learned the hard way that planning ahead is essential to avoid making mistakes when arranging travel. You can’t have a good time if you go over your budget, or you leave essential items at home. Whether you’re a seasoned traveler or are planning your first big trip, its a good idea to take note of these practical tips to prevent making avoidable mistakes.
Meet a 36-year-old broker who rents luxury vacation villas to tech billionaires and celebrities paying up to $25,000 a night
Elpida Kennedy shares a behind-the-scenes look at how she plans elaborate vacations for the ultra-wealthy and their most absurd requests.
CONFIRMED: Details Revealed for Up To $750 Disney Dining Promo Card Offer at Walt Disney World
As we reported earlier, in lieu of bringing back the Disney Dining Plan, starting January 5, guests will be eligible for a complimentary “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages. The full details of that offer are now available below. Complimentary Disney Dining Promo Card. The Disney...
Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico, Launches as Brand’s First Adults-Only Luxury Tented Resort in the Americas
When family travel only includes you and your significant other, consider Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico. The brand’s first adults-only luxury tented resort in the Americas now welcomes guests to its 15 luxury tents situated on 48 forested acres on the edge of a private peninsula.
National Geographic Expeditions Announces 2024 Adventures
National Geographic Expeditions announced its full lineup of Signature Land trips, River Cruises and Private Expeditions for 2024. Bookings for the 2024 itineraries open to the public on January 12, but open early for Lifelong Explorers on January 6, Past National Geographic Expeditions guests on January 10, and Disney Vacation Club Members, Golden Oak Residents and Club 33 members on January 11.
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts
There are LOTS of Disney resorts, and it can be hard to choose which one to stay at. If you’re a big Disney food fan (like we are!), the restaurants at each resort may influence your decision. Allow us to make that decision easier for you! Let’s head over to Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts for The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts!
