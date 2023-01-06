Read full article on original website
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
What white people get wrong about Black dads | Opinion
The Black men I saw growing up had only ever worked toward one goal with their children: To give them a better life than they had. The post What white people get wrong about Black dads | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
KCCI.com
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
pmq.com
Monsters Lurk in All Corners of this Des Moines Pizzeria
Monsterama Arcade features 50 vintage arcade games, many with a horror-show theme, and pizzas with names like The Slaughter House and Firestarter. Co-owner Chris Pruisner originally intended the venue to serve as additional space for his tattoo parlor. Monsters are on the prowl at a pizzeria/arcade in Des Moines, Iowa,...
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in Iowa
A well-known discount supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. On January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Iowa store location in Windsor Heights.
Need A Job? Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Find One
2023 might be the year you decide to make a major change to your career. Maybe you want a fresh start somewhere new or you're hoping to make some big career advancement. Maybe you just want to find a new job because you're sick of your current one. Whatever the reason may be, I have great news for you. Iowa has 2 of the best cities in America to find jobs.
Survivor of Des Moines hammer attack shares her story
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman said she is lucky to be alive after a former friend attacked her with a hammer Tuesday afternoon. Michelle Killen is out of the hospital and back home after 40-year-old Brian Huckfeldt’s arrest for attempted murder. “I’m telling every single thing that I can tell, because if […]
Des Moines hotel shooting suspect identified, charged with attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement has released the name of the man they said shot someone early Monday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ northeast side. Sgt. Shane Grego with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Nathanial Hoffman is charged with attempted murder and willful injury-causing serious injury in the shooting. A […]
who13.com
Get inspiration for your big day
Get your bridal party together! The Des Moines Wedding Show has all the pros you need for planning. Des Moines Wedding Show Managers Gina Cramer and Ryan Kolder share the details. The Des Moines Wedding Show is happening Sunday, January 8th from 11am to 3pm at the Scottish Rite Consistory...
Did You Know this Sweet Pedal Car Trail on Old Railroad Tracks Exists in Iowa
It's such a romantic idea, to travel by train across this great country. The comfort of a railcar vs an airplane seat seems to be a better way to travel. And the scenery! You truly get an idea of what America looks like when traveling by train. To be honest,...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Chase Ends with Suspect in 20-Foot Hole
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Windsor Heights to Des Moines high speed police chase ended with the suspect found in a hole. Police say 36-year-old Mark Gearhart was spotted in a stolen SUV early Thursday morning. When officers tried to pull him over, they say Gearhart led them on a high-speed chase reaching more than 90 miles per hour in a 35 zone.
KCCI.com
Toppled semitruck closes intersection in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Part of Hickman Road was closed on Thursday for a couple of hours after a semitruck carrying wind turbine parts tipped over. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 80/35 was also shut down. Urbandale Police told KCCI that they wanted to make sure there was no damage...
YAHOO!
16-year-old killed in Des Moines police shooting was family's second recent loss
A 16-year-old boy shot and killed by Des Moines police Dec. 26 was the second son his family lost to gunfire in less than two months. Monica Woods, the mother of the slain 16-year-old, also was the mother of Brandon Michael Tukes — a 23-year-old former Lincoln High School football star fatally shot Nov. 5 in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona, according to police there.
KCRG.com
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
KCCI.com
Driver extricated from car after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department extricated a driver from a car after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The department said slick roads caused a car to slide and crash into a gas pump around 7 a.m. on East 14th Street. The driver was taken to the hospital. He was injured, but there was no sign of serious trauma.
