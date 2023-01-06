Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
Ancient Peace sells for $650,000 to top strong day of trade
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ancient Peace, a Sam-Son Farm-bred 3-year-old filly by War Front who was impressive when she scored her first victory in December on the turf at Santa Anita by 4¼ lengths, was purchased by Boardshorts Stables for $650,000 to headline a robust day of selling during Tuesday’s second session of the Keeneland January Horses of All Ages Sale.
WKYT 27
UK’s First Male Dance Team Member is WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Dance Team heads to Nationals this weekend, and they have a different edge to them this year. That’s because for the first time in program history, they have a male on the squad. Jojo Edmonds, a Douglass alum, says dance has been his life...
Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing in Kentucky
The cookie cargo has arrived! The Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road are back to selling their famous snacks.
wbontv.com
Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond
One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant still closed after pipe burst during arctic blast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant is closed after a pipe burst during December’s freeze. Ramsey’s Diner on Helmsdale Place shut down on Christmas Eve. According to the Herald-Leader, a sprinkler system froze and broke. It flooded the restaurant. It’s not the kind of Christmas surprise the...
wymt.com
Kentucky football picks up five-star defensive line transfer
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - North Carolina defensive line transfer Keeshawn Silver has committed to Kentucky. The former five-star recruit is a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left. UK has a vacancy at nose tackle with Justin Rodgers now gone, a role Silver could possibly fill with his 6′5″,...
fox56news.com
Smart Point employee stops break-in at Industry Road store in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A team of thieves wasn’t expecting company when they busted into a storefront on Industry Road on Dec. 22. They walked away from the crime with nothing. The store though has their faces on camera. Volodymyr Kovtsun said it’s tough finding skilled technicians...
lanereport.com
Road and General Funds receipts for December 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. — General Fund receipts rose 3.3 percent in December compared to last year. Total revenues for the month were $1,435.7 million. Receipts have risen 5.8 percent for the first half of the fiscal year. When adjusting for the one-time legal settlement received in September of FY22, General Fund receipts have risen 9.2 percent through the first six months of FY23.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
fox56news.com
Georgetown mayor makes changes in first week
The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting. The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari, Kentucky drawing major criticism from fans, media after trailing South Carolina at halftime
John Calipari and Kentucky haven’t lost a game at Rupp Arena all season long. But it trails South Carolina 42-32 at halftime of the team’s contest in Lexington on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats have underwhelmed throughout the season as they’ve struggled against some of the top teams in...
College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Loss
The Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 19.5-point favorite. They left the game at Rupp Arena with a three-point loss to the SEC rival. Shooting a ridiculous 55% from behind the three-point arc, the Gamecocks came into Lexington and notched a ...
aseaofblue.com
Where does Kentucky go from here?
After a 26-point point embarrassment on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena as a 20-points favorite to play the South Carolina Gamecocks, in what was expected to be a “pick-me-up” game. However, that was far from the case. The start of the game felt like a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari tries to explain loss to South Carolina, sends message to fans
John Calipari lamented Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, which snapped a 28-game winning streak in Rupp Arena. South Carolina won 71-68 after it came in as a 19.5-point underdog, and had lost 85-42 at home to Tennessee on Saturday. “I imagine our fans are mad, I...
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble
A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky adds Group of 5 opponent to 2028 nonconference schedule, per report
Kentucky has now reportedly finished up its 2028 nonconference schedule, adding a MAC foe to the slate on Monday. Per FBSchedules.com, the Kent State Golden Flashes will head to Lexington for a Week 2 matchup during the 2028 campaign. The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 9,...
