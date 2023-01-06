ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancient Peace sells for $650,000 to top strong day of trade

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ancient Peace, a Sam-Son Farm-bred 3-year-old filly by War Front who was impressive when she scored her first victory in December on the turf at Santa Anita by 4¼ lengths, was purchased by Boardshorts Stables for $650,000 to headline a robust day of selling during Tuesday’s second session of the Keeneland January Horses of All Ages Sale.
Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond

One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
Kentucky football picks up five-star defensive line transfer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - North Carolina defensive line transfer Keeshawn Silver has committed to Kentucky. The former five-star recruit is a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left. UK has a vacancy at nose tackle with Justin Rodgers now gone, a role Silver could possibly fill with his 6′5″,...
Road and General Funds receipts for December 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. — General Fund receipts rose 3.3 percent in December compared to last year. Total revenues for the month were $1,435.7 million. Receipts have risen 5.8 percent for the first half of the fiscal year. When adjusting for the one-time legal settlement received in September of FY22, General Fund receipts have risen 9.2 percent through the first six months of FY23.
Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
Georgetown mayor makes changes in first week

The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting. The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting.
College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Loss

The Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 19.5-point favorite. They left the game at Rupp Arena with a three-point loss to the SEC rival. Shooting a ridiculous 55% from behind the three-point arc, the Gamecocks came into Lexington and notched a ...
Where does Kentucky go from here?

After a 26-point point embarrassment on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena as a 20-points favorite to play the South Carolina Gamecocks, in what was expected to be a “pick-me-up” game. However, that was far from the case. The start of the game felt like a...
Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble

A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
