‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Says Eric Szmanda’s Return as Greg Is ‘Glorious & a Lot of Fun’

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Wore a See-Through Black Lace Corset That Brought Everyone to a Halt
Folks have long known Dakota Johnson for being adventurous with the roles she plays in movies. But she's equally famous for her continuously daring choices on the red carpet. In September 2021, the Fifty Shades of Grey star had everyone staring at her when she attended the New York Film Festival screening of her film The Lost Daughter. For the event, Dakota decided she wanted to mix classy with a bit of rock and roll. She wore a black lace corset that featured ruffling on the sweetheart neckline. A closer look at the top revealed a nude-colored underlay that made it appear see-through. She paired it with black leather high-waisted pants and black pointed stilettos.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail
GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
