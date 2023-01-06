Read full article on original website
Why ‘1923’ Star Sebastian Roché Apologized to Indigenous Cast on First Day of Filming
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for 1923 Episodes 1-4.] When you’re retelling history, things can get bleak. That’s especially true in 1923, which features Aminah Nieves‘ Teonna Rainwater trying to break free from a Montana residential boarding school. She may have been successful in escaping (and killing Jennifer Ehle‘s Sister Mary) as of Episode 4, but viewers won’t know her fate until 1923 returns for the second half of its season on February 5.
‘Pamela, A Love Story’: Pamela Anderson Hits Back in Trailer for Netflix Documentary (VIDEO)
Baywatch star Pamela Anderson is telling her side of the story in upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, which gives viewers an intimate look at her life and career. “I want to take control of the narrative for the first time,” Anderson says in the new trailer (watch below)...
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Dakota Johnson Wore a See-Through Black Lace Corset That Brought Everyone to a Halt
Folks have long known Dakota Johnson for being adventurous with the roles she plays in movies. But she's equally famous for her continuously daring choices on the red carpet. In September 2021, the Fifty Shades of Grey star had everyone staring at her when she attended the New York Film Festival screening of her film The Lost Daughter. For the event, Dakota decided she wanted to mix classy with a bit of rock and roll. She wore a black lace corset that featured ruffling on the sweetheart neckline. A closer look at the top revealed a nude-colored underlay that made it appear see-through. She paired it with black leather high-waisted pants and black pointed stilettos.
GloRilla Arrested: Rapper Shares Hilarious Reason Why She Spent 3 Years in Jail
GloRilla might be one of the biggest female rappers in the industry today, but it wasn't an easy journey for her as she worked hard to achieve her dreams. Recently, an old interview of the rapper resurfaced in which it was revealed that she spent time behind bars due to a bizarre reason.
How ‘True Lies’ Pays Homage to Its Film Inspiration & More Reasons to Tune In
ThThe secret sauce for James Cameron’s 1994 blockbuster action comedy True Lies was right there in the film’s tagline: “When he said I do, he never said what he did.” The Arnold Schwarzenegger–Jamie Lee Curtis hit about a wife who finds out her “computer salesman” husband is actually a top government spy — and then joins him on a perilous mission — took a 29-year path to this TV adaptation (a 2017 Fox pilot fizzled), but executive producer–writer Matt Nix’s (Burn Notice) reboot may be worth the wait.
Roush Review: ‘The Last of Us’ Transcends Its Video-Game Roots
You’ve seen it done many times before: in 28 Days Later (the rabid, and rapid, infected), The Road (a journey through a grim post-apocalypse), and certainly The Walking Dead (surviving ghouls and inhumanity at its worst), to name a few antecedents. But few have done it as well as The Last of Us, HBO‘s gripping, relentlessly brutal and unexpectedly moving nine-part horror thriller.
‘The Walking Dead: Dead City,’ ‘Daryl Dixon’ & Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira Spinoff Get Premiere Dates
The Walking Dead may have just ended after its 11th season, but there are quite a few spinoffs still to come in the universe, which are set to roll out over the next few months. AMC has now narrowed down premiere windows for them. First up is The Walking Dead:...
The Golden Globes return, honoring 'The Fabelmans' and 'Banshees' while addressing its controversy
Steven Spielberg's autobiographical "The Fabelmans" and the understated Irish period piece "The Banshees of Inisherin" claimed the top prizes at the Golden Globe Awards, on a night that saw the event return to television and directly address the controversy that prompted its TV absence in 2022. Host Jerrod Carmichael reminded...
Why Nominee Brendan Fraser Is Skipping Golden Globes
After an untelevised ceremony in 2021, The Golden Globes returns to NBC on January 10. This follows a widespread boycott of the event after a Los Angeles Times report accused The Hollywood Foreign Press Association of a lack of diversity and financial conflict within the organization. Although the HFPA billed itself as a diverse group, the report confirmed longstanding rumors that the board had no black members, among other accusations, and the network pulled back from broadcasting the event as a result.
Rooney Mara says role in 'Nightmare on Elm Street' remake made her more selective about projects
Rooney Mara is opening up about a bad experience on a movie set that changed the course of her career. In a conversation on the "LaunchLeft" podcast with her fiancé Joaquin Phoenix's sister, Rain Phoenix, Mara revealed doing 2010's "Nightmare on Elm Street" remake was "not a great experience." The actress played Nancy Holbrook in the film.
Bad Bunny and Blackpink are set to headline this year's Coachella
The biggest music festival of the spring has just released its lineup -- with international stars dominating the lineup. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny and Korean pop group Blackpink are set to headline the first two days of Coachella, the annual desert music festival in Indio, California. Frank Ocean, who was originally scheduled for the 2020 festival that was canceled due to Covid-19, will headline the third day.
Shemar Moore is getting an actual 'baby girl'
"A little Moore" is on her way. Shemar Moore announced during a recent appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that he is expecting his first child.
Golden Globes 2023: The Complete Winners List
Award season’s wildest night returns to television on… a Tuesday! But the strange timeslot didn’t slow things down for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which returned to NBC and Peacock after they took a year off from televising the ceremony. This year’s list of nominees is...
Austin Butler wins a Golden Globe, Elvis voice intact
Even while accepting a Golden Globe for his dynamic performance as Elvis Presley in the eponymous film, Austin Butler just couldn't drop the King's Mississippi drawl. The California-born actor won the award for best actor in a dramatic motion picture at Tuesday's ceremony for his portrayal of Presley from adolescence to his untimely death at age 42. Butler delivered his speech with the same Southern lilt he employed in "Elvis," which he hasn't been able to drop since filming.
Jennifer Coolidge stole the show at the Golden Globes
Quite predictably, Jennifer Coolidge was one of the highlights of the night on Tuesday, both when she presented an award and won her own trophy at the 80th annual Golden Globes in Los Angeles. The "White Lotus" star first came out toward the top of the show to present the...
Golden Globes 2023: How to Watch & Stream the Ceremony
The Golden Globe Awards are airing for the first time since 2021, and you may be wondering, where and how can I watch all the glitz and glamour?. Well, there are a few options for catching the annual ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Kicking off at 8/7c, the three-hour event hosted by Jerrod Carmichael will broadcast from coast-to-coast, live on NBC. For those who prefer streaming, fans can check out NBCUniversal’s Peacock, where the ceremony will also be live-streamed in conjunction with the broadcast.
See who won at the Golden Globes
The 80th Golden Globes Awards were presented Tuesday in Los Angeles. ABC's "Abbott Elementary" and HBO's "The White Lotus" were some of the big TV winners of the night, and in film, "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "The Fabelmans" walked away with two of the most coveted awards of the night.
