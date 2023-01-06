Read full article on original website
Related
The Golden Globes had a lot to prove — and still have a long way to go
Ke Huy Quan gave the 80th annual Golden Globe awards the redemption moment it so desperately needed. Accepting the very first award of the night, as best supporting actor in a film for his standout work on the action/fantasy/comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan recalled how he thought for years his acting career might never match his early work in movies like The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
Golden Globes 2023: The complete list of winners
The 80th Golden Globe Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC. Below is the full list of nominees, with winners marked in bold. Here's some background on the Globes' attempted comeback after years of scandal, and here are our takeaways from the 2023 ceremony. Best motion picture - drama. WINNER:. The...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
Tarnished Golden Globes attempt a comeback, after years of controversy
The Golden Globes are attempting a comeback on television Tuesday evening, after two scandal-ridden years for the organization that hosts the annual ceremony honoring film and TV. The 80-year-old Hollywood Foreign Press Association plans to hand out its awards with a lavish Hollywood party emceed by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The who's who of this year's presenters include Best Actress nominee Ana de Armas, Best Supporting Actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.
Sam Elliott’s Almond Milk Rant Was One Of The Best, and Funniest, Moments On ‘The Ranch’
Ah, The Ranch… what a show. Netflix’s The Ranch had quite the run from 2016 to January of 2020, and quickly became on Netflix’s most popular shows. But despite the show becoming an instant fan favorite, it went through lot of change over the years, specifically after the removal of Danny Masterson after multiple women accused him of rape (Dax Shepard was then added to the show), and it just doesn’t seem like the show recovered. But The Ranch‘s best character, and […] The post Sam Elliott’s Almond Milk Rant Was One Of The Best, and Funniest, Moments On ‘The Ranch’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
1980s and '90s supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies at 56
One of the original supermodels that rose to fame in the 1980s and '90s, Tatjana Patitz has died at age 56, Vogue reports.
SAG Awards Ink Multi-Year Netflix Deal as 2023 Nominees are Unveiled
The 2023 award season is shaping up as the Golden Globes returned to television and the Screen Actors Guild Awards release their nods for this year.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0