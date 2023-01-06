ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Cozy and Flattering Sweaters for Pear-Shaped Bodies

By Suzy Forman
 6 days ago

Ever put on an outfit you absolutely loved on someone else, but for some reason, it's just not having the same effect on you? It could likely be due to your body type. While one outfit might look good on an apple, athletic or hourglass shape, it might not look the same on a pear shape.

Having a pear-shaped body type means your hips and thighs are wider than your shoulders and chest. This type is also known as the triangle. You'll likely want to look for pieces to show off your naturally snatched waist, but you'll also want to find pieces that balance out your shape.

That means looking for wide necklines, puff sleeves, and anything else that broadens your shoulders or accents the chest. You can shop 21 of our favorite flattering sweaters for pear-shaped bodies below to help complete your winter wardrobe!

21 Sweaters for Pear-Shaped Bodies

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A fan-favorite style on Amazon, this Edstar pullover 's got it all for a pear shape: a boat neckline, batwing sleeves and a more fitted waistline!

2. We Also Love: Take things off the shoulder for a flirty, flattering look with this Feiersi sweater . Over 31 color options!

3. We Can't Forget: We're getting a carefree boho vibe from this airy Merokeety sweater . So pretty!

4. Puff Piece: Find balance (and a ton of compliments) by adding this Floerns puff-sleeve sweater to your closet this winter!

5. Cherry Cardigan: Don't forget about cardigans! This Belle Poque cherry-print knit is so cute, and we love how the tall ribbing at the hem will highlight your waist, helping to balance out your upper body as well!

6. That's a Wrap: Wrap designs are an enigma; they look good on everyone! Check out this balloon-sleeve Kirundo wrap sweater !

7. Short Sleeves: Love the versatility a short-sleeve sweater adds to your wardrobe? Add this square-neck The Drop short-sleeve cardigan top to your closet!

8. On Trend: This open-neckline, long-sleeve Effeltch knit top is stunning! It's on trend too, as it has a bustier type of look to it!

9. Cut It Out: Let the strap across the collarbone of this Ninovino sweater top slash that triangle shape right at the top!

10. Crochet Away: The puffed-out crochet sleeves on this Kikula sweater are only made better by pom poms and tapered forearms. What more could we ask for?

11. Some Pep to Your Step: Another great way to interrupt an unbalanced body shape is with a peplum. This Zesica sweater adds a surplice neckline and tie belt for a wrap look too!

12. Crossing Over: This BTFBM sweater is awesome for nights out thanks to its off-the-shoulder V-neckline and triangle cropped hem, as created by the cross-over fabric!

13. Patterns and Prints: Looking for something with a pattern? Check out this cropped snowflake Zaful sweater !

14. Dibs on Rib: The perfectly designed ribbing, deep V and defined bust on this Misumalls sweater will quickly capture your heart. New go-to piece alert!

15. Back It Up: You might also want to balance out your shape from the back. Check out the plunging V and criss-cross straps in the back of this Asvivid sweater !

16. Adding on a Collar: The fold-over collar on this Kojooin sweater offers up an effortless, chic take on the classic polo style while adding extra texture up at the shoulders!

17. Color-Blocking: The inverted triangle color-block design on this Makarthy sweater is perfect for a pear shape. So cute and stylish too!

18. Changing Your Stripes: This Prettygarden sweater almost looks like an oversized sweater vest layered over another top. We love how the stripes elevate it so brilliantly!

19. Pearl Girl: The pearlescent beads only accenting the upper half of the torso and sleeves on this Romwe sweater is exactly what we're looking for!

20. The Super Crop: Now this is a trend we love! Try layering this Acosap ultra-crop sweater over a scoop-neck tank or bandeau top!

21. Last but Not Least: You get another inverted triangle shape with the layered ruffles on this Coololi sweater . Fashionista vibes!

This Colorful Boho Blouse Will Add Some Color to Your Closet This Winter

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

Us Weekly

Olivia Culpo Called This Skincare Duo ‘Perfect’ for Winter Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stuck in a skincare funk? It happens to us all now and again, especially in the middle of winter. Even the products we’ve relied on throughout the rest of the year suddenly don’t seem to be enough to […]
Us Weekly

