Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan star makes big announcement about NFL Draft decision

Star Michigan running back Blake Corum made a major announcement about his future on Monday that will come as welcome news to Wolverines fans. Corum announced Monday that he will return for his senior season, citing his “profound love for Michigan and commitment to my education.” Run it back! Go Blue〽️ pic.twitter.com/xQiKgdl1R1 — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum)... The post Michigan star makes big announcement about NFL Draft decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI

