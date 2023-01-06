Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Let's play it again: Jaguars' first Saturday night game a huge hit as they break more new ground
The lights weren’t too bright for the Jaguars. In a season of streak-busting, jinxes trashed and history reversed, the Jaguars’ first-ever prime-time game on a Saturday, in front of the largest home crowd in a decade, was a success with a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field to clinch...
Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers Sound Off After Packers Fall To Lions On SNF
Hear from Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers after the Packers fall to the Lions and eliminated from the playoffs on SNF.
Michigan star makes big announcement about NFL Draft decision
Star Michigan running back Blake Corum made a major announcement about his future on Monday that will come as welcome news to Wolverines fans. Corum announced Monday that he will return for his senior season, citing his “profound love for Michigan and commitment to my education.” Run it back! Go Blue〽️ pic.twitter.com/xQiKgdl1R1 — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum)... The post Michigan star makes big announcement about NFL Draft decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Can Malik Willis earn back Tennessee Titans backup QB job if Joshua Dobbs returns in 2023?
The last three players who attempted passes for the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 season were Joshua Dobbs, Derrick Henry and Treylon Burks. Burks' pass turned out to be an illegal play in the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, but the wide receiver had an attempt. Missing from the list was quarterback Malik Willis. ...
Cardinals request to interview Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham for GM vacancy
Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham is in high demand this offseason. The rising young executive is expected to have an opportunity to serve as a franchise’s general manager in 2023. Cunningham already received an interview request for the GM vacancy with the Titans. Now, according to CBS Sports’...
How Jalen Williams' Rookie Season Compares to Former OKC Thunder Guards
Jalen Williams, the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has enjoyed a successful rookie season thus far, comparing notably to some of the top guards in the team's history.
What does the hypnotoad do for TCU football? We asked players to describe it
LOS ANGELES — You can’t talk about TCU football’s incredible 2022-23 season and road to the College Football Playoff national championship game without mentioning the team’s unofficial mascot, the quirky and psychedelic amphibian, the hypnotoad. While the concept of the hypnotoad originated with the animated show...
Comments / 0