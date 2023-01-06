ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title

The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU

Georgia captured their second consecutive national title on Monday night after defeating TCU 65–7 in the biggest blowout in college football title history. The Bulldogs also finished the 2022 season with another feat: the No. 1 spot in the final poll from the Associated Press’s Top 25.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Bulldogs commemorative edition on sale Wednesday

The Dawgs are back-to-back national champs, and we’ve got you covered. In honor of the University of Georgia’s historic feat, Times-Journal Inc. is publishing a commemorative championship edition with a special poster page, stories, highlights and photos from the national title game defeat of TCU.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers opthalamologist Aarti D. Pandya to pay $1.85 million to settle whistleblower claims

CONYERS — Local opthalamologist Aarti D. Pandya, M.D., has agreed to pay approximately $1.85 million to resolve allegations that she and her practice violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for cataract surgeries and diagnostic tests that were not medically necessary, tests that were incomplete or of worthless value, and office visits that did not provide the level of service claimed.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton Board of Education members sworn in for new terms

Newton County Board of Education members, Trey Bailey, Shakila Henderson-Baker, and Abigail Coggin were sworn in by Newton County Probate Judge Melanie Bell on Jan. 6 to begin their new terms of office. All three were re-elected without opposition in the November 2022 General Election. Trey Bailey will begin his...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

