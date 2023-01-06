Georgia-TCU: Recounting history between Bulldogs, Horned Frogs

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 30: Running back Nick Chubb #27 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks to maneuver by linebacker Sammy Douglas #35 of the TCU Horned Frogs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 31-23. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Georgia and TCU meet for the fifth time on the gridiron Monday night, without a doubt the biggest of games that the two teams have played against one another. The Bulldogs hold a 4-0 record, but the history is deeper than that. DawgsHQ digs in.

January 1, 1942: 40-26 Georgia

In the eighth-ever Orange Bowl and Georgia’s first-ever bowl game, the Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs 40-26. Frank Sinkwich had three passing touchdowns and one rushing score as he combined for 355 yards, a record that stands to this day. Sinkwich would go on to win the Heisman Trophy the next season as the Wally Butts-coached Bulldogs won the 1942 National Championship.

September 27, 1980 (34-3 Georgia) & September 10, 1988 (38-10 Georgia)

Georgia beat TCU during its run to a perfect season and the 1980 National Championship in what was a rather uneventful game at Sanford Stadium. Same goes for the 1988 clash, also at Sanford Stadium as Georgia won 38-10.

December 30, 2016: 31-23 Georgia

Kirby Smart got his first bowl win in his first season, a 31-23 Liberty Bowl victory over the Horned Frogs in Memphis. Defensive tackle Trenton Thompson was named MVP with three sacks while Sony Michel had a pair of touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air from Jacob Eason. Nick Chubb had 142 yards on the ground, and Isaiah McKenzie added 103 receiving while Roquan Smith put up 13 tackles. Once again, the win catapulted Georgia on to bigger and better things the next season, winning the SEC Championship and playing for the national title in 2017.

Georgia and TCU are set to kickoff the next meeting between the two teams Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are nearly two-touchdown favorites to bring home a second straight National Championship while the Horned Frogs are looking for their first since 1938.

“I’d like to thank the CFP for taking the time to put this together and having a great original semifinal game there at the Peach Bowl and now headed to the National Championship,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday talking about the matchup between the Bulldogs and Horned Frogs. “Our kids are really excited ready to head out to Cali we’ll be doing later this week. Looking forward to the opportunity. I’ve got a lot of respect for TCU and their program and Coach Dykes, what a tremendous job he’s done there. Had the great fortune of seeing him and Max out at the Heisman Trophy ceremony and have so much respect for their program, them as people. And what a great opportunity it is to play in a large setting, in a great setting for a CFP National Championship.”