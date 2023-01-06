Four Texas A&M signees to play in the All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl is set to be played on Jan. 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The event organizers have split up numerous high school all-stars into two teams: East and West.

Each squad is loaded with elite talent on both sides of the ball. See which Texas A&M representatives will be playing in the game.

RB Rueben Owens, El Campo (Tex.) High

The top offensive prospect for the Aggies in the 2023 class, Owens is set up to be a key piece of the future, including his freshman season. There is a good chance they will lean on his talent and abilities early in his career. Owens is ranked as the No. 3 running back and No. 33 overall prospect, per the On3 Consensus. He has a chance to raise his stock eve more at the All-American Bowl.

On3 Scouting Summary: The most productive rusher in the 2023 cycle. Dominates mid-level competition, rushing for nearly 3,000 yards and 46 touchdowns as a junior. Extremely efficient, rushing for over 12 yards per carry. Pairs very good long-speed with vision and contact balance. Has run sub-11.0 second marks in the 100 meters and carries that speed over to the field. Regularly pulls away from the competition. Bounces off tackles at the second level. Spins out of arm tackles. Does not give up on runs. Has also shown advanced ball skills as a pass catcher in the 7-on-7 setting.

OL Colton Thomasson, Spring Branch (Tex.) Smithson Valley

An On3 consensus four-star prospect, Colton Thomasson is thought of very highly and many think he will play a major role in the Aggies offense in the future. At the All-American Bowl, he will have the ability to show off his skillet against some of the premier talent in the country. I think this week will be a good test to see how early Thomasson could make an impact in his career. Essentially all of the offensive line is returning for Texas A&M, but Thomas should have the ability to move up the depth chart rather quickly with his size.

S Dalton Brooks, Shiner (Texas) High

Brooks is an elite two-way athlete, playing both safety and running back. We will most likely see him focusing on the defensive role in the All-American Bowl, but he will be able to show off his complete skillset this week. There is no guarantee we will see Brooks as a freshman, but I would say it will likely not take long to see him make an impact when he does see the field.

On3 Scouting Summary: Versatile athlete who is one of the more dominant small-town players from the state of Texas in recent years. Stars for back-to-back state champion Shiner High as a running back and safety. Rushed for over 2,600 yards and 39 touchdowns at over 10 yards per carry as a junior. Doubles as a strong track athlete, posting good numbers in several events including the 100 meters (11.15 seconds), the long jump (22-10.25 feet) and the triple jump (45-7 feet). Has a leaner athletic build that has room to fill out nicely at the next level. Smooth runner with easy closing speed to ball carriers. Willing to come downhill and strike as well as cover sideline to sideline in the back half. Flashes the long speed and change of direction necessary to play in the secondary at a top tier collegiate program or as a running back.

P Tyler White, Southlake (Tex.) Carroll

The nation’s No. 1 ranked punter, Tyler White might end up being an underrated player in this class. Not many people think about special teamers until it is time for them to win the game. Or in White’s case, maybe change a game. A good punter is a major asset and allows you to flip the field, which can make it easier on you defense. White will get a chance to show off his skills at the All-American Bowl.