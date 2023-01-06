ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

John Calipari has owned Alabama everywhere but Coleman Coliseum

By Adam Luckett
 4 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Michael Chang/Getty Images)

John Calipari is in his 14th season as the head men’s basketball at the University of Kentucky. During that time, the Hall of Famer has compiled a gaudy conference record. Against SEC foes, Kentucky is 174-55 under Calipari with six regular season championships and six conference tournament championships.

Under Calipari’s watch, Kentucky has consistently got the best of its SEC peers. That has remained 100 percent true in the series with Alabama on the hardwood.

Kentucky owns a commanding 116-40 all-time series lead over the Crimson Tide which gives the Cats a .743 winning percentage. Under Calipari, UK is 18-5 against Alabama for a .783 winning percentage. Kentucky has owned Alabama, but most of that damage has come away from Tuscaloosa.

The Wildcats have met up with Alabama six times in the SEC Tournament since 2010 and are undefeated. Kentucky owns an 8-1 record at Rupp Arena against the Tide. However, UK is just 4-4 against Bama in Coleman Coliseum.

Kentucky has lost three games by four points or less in Tuscaloosa under Calipari. In 2021, the Cats lost by 11 to top-10 Alabama in a game the Big Blue led by two with under four minutes remaining in the second half. When the Crimson Tide beat Kentucky in Coleman Coliseum, the games are decided in crunch time.

Will we see another crunch time loss for Kentucky on Saturday when the SEC foes meet again on ESPN? Recent history tells us that this will be a 50/50 game where Alabama wins when they find a way to out-execute Kentucky down the stretch.

