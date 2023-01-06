Read full article on original website
Related
Billion Dollar Jackpot Up for Grabs in Minnesota, Iowa Tuesday Night
Undated (KROC-AM News)- A $1.1 billion lottery jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night. The drawing for the fourth-largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the Mega Millions game is set to take place at 10 p.m. Central Time. The jackpot broke through the $1 billion threshold after Friday night’s drawing did not result in a winner.
Top 10 Best States to Raise a Family Includes Minnesota and Iowa
Turns out, Minnesota and Iowa both are great states to raise a family! This is according to a new study that ranked each state from best to worst places to have a family. Thankfully, like I said, Minnesota and Iowa ranked highly so we don't have to worry about that. But how high did we rank?
How Much Do Minnesotans Love Their Culver’s? Watch (VIDEO)
A Minnesotan or Wisconsin'in will often go way out of their way to get a butter burger or a frozen custard from Culver's. Scroll down for video proof. What Are Minnesota's and Wisconsin's Favorite Fast Food Places?. According to WorldPopulationReview.com, Minnesota's #1 fast food is Panda Express and Wisconsin's is...
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
Minnesota Ranks 12th in People with Bachelor’s Degree
Minnesota leads the midwest but ranks 12th in the nation in the number of people with a Bachelor's Degree or higher. Minnesota had 38.9% of it's population with college degrees according to the US Census Bureau. A report from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) shows declines across the...
KIMT
With Mega Millions fever rising, a $1 million winning ticket remains unclaimed in Iowa
CLIVE, Iowa – With the Mega Millions jackpot reaching an estimated $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing, the Iowa Lottery says there's a $1 million winning ticket still unclaimed. The lottery says the ticket that matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball was bought at Gateway Expresse, 2400...
Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?
It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Huge Lottery Jackpot on the Line Tonight in Minnesota, Iowa
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The drawing for a historic lottery jackpot is happening Friday night. Lottery players in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin have until 10 p.m. buy their tickets for a chance at the $940 million Mega Millions jackpot. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is $484 million. The jackpot...
New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa
PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect. The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will […]
School choice, property tax and tort reform: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session
The Iowa Legislature opens its 2023 legislative session Monday with a Republican agenda that includes a return to discussions about “school choice,” tort reform and pipeline legislation which did not move forward in previous years. While Republicans already held the majority in both chambers of the Statehouse, the party won a supermajority in the Senate […] The post School choice, property tax and tort reform: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Concert Alert: Sam Smith Coming Back to Minnesota in August
Sam Smith will play the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota this summer!. Directly from the Excel's website: "Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar-winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith has announced GLORIA The Tour – their first North American run since 2018." What's the Date for Sam Smith's...
Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity
Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent years has been used for the stated purpose of training officers and helping underprivileged children. Newly disclosed tax filings by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association Institute indicate the organization raised more money in 2021 than at […] The post Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Iowan
Reynolds approves second round of grants to increase child care funding in Iowa
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded a second round of grants to increase access to child care in the Iowa. A total of $443,324 will be awarded through the Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services to help employees cover the cost of child care for employees in Iowa.
KGLO News
New USDA program brings boost to two Iowa operations
MARCUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than $9 million in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities...
Victims of multi-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa identified
The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot
Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
orangeandbluepress.com
The Social Security Tax Eliminated In The State Of Minnesota Under Lawmakers’ Proposal
The sweeping agenda of the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, which propose a front $17.6 billion surplus attracted a lot of Minnesotans’ attention leading lawmakers in the state suggesting to cut the proposal. The Minnesota Lawmakers Will Consider To Eliminate The Social Security Tax. The Minnesota Department...
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0