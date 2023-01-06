ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan offers 3-star 2024 DL LJ McCray

By Joe Spears
 4 days ago
(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland three-star defensive lineman LJ McCray received an offer from Michigan Friday morning. He announced the news on Twitter.

McCray is the No. 399 overall prospect and No. 33 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 60 player in Florida.

The offer from Michigan is the seventh Power Five offer for McCray.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Florida with a slight lead over Florida State to land McCray’s commitment.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

McCray currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $9.3K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

