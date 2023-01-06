Longhorns hoops: Texas travels to Stillwater

Tyrese Hunter (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

The currently No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns (12-2, 1-1) hit the road Saturday for a tough test in Stillwater.

[Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]

The Longhorns will take on an Oklahoma State (9-5, 1-1) team coming off a home win over West Virginia that followed a one bucket loss at Kansas to begin Big 12 play.

Oklahoma State’s five losses are by a combined 22 points, including four games that were in the balance in the closing couple of minutes.

Texas is coming off a 116-106 home loss to Kansas State in which defense was optional for both teams at best.

The Longhorns will once again be coached by interim head coach Rodney Terry. Terry has coached the Longhorns to five wins in six games.

How to watch the game

Texas and Kansas State tipoff at 11 a.m. Central on ESPNU with Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play) and Lance Blanks (analyst) calling the action.

The game will be played at Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) – Stillwater, Oklahoma

The Longhorns lead the series 55-47. Texas won the last meeting 56-51, January 22, 2022 in Austin.

The Rodney Terry File

Rodney Terry enters Tuesday with a career record of 168-157. He has been a head coach at the Division I level for ten year prior to joining Chris Beard’s staff in Austin.

Terry built the Fresno State program up in his time in California. The Bulldogs won 20 or more games in four of Terry’s last five seasons. That included three times in post season play. Terry has a 0-1 record in the NCAA Tournament.

The Mike Boynton File

Mike Boynton is in his sixth season as the head coach in Stillwater. He heads into Saturday’s game with a 96-78, including 40-52 in Big 12 play. He has one NCAA Tournament appearance, a Round of 32 appearance in 2020-21.

Oklahoma State Cowboys starters

G Avery Anderson 6-3, senior (11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists)

G John-Michael Wright 6-1, senior (10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists )

G Bryce Thompson 6-6, junior (12.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists)

F Kalib Boone 6-9, junior (9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds)

PF Moussa Cisse 7-1, junior (8.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks)

Key reserves

Key reserves for the Cowboys are 6-9 junior forward Tyreek Smith (8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds), 6-3 senior guard Caleb Asberry (7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds) and 6-2 senior guard Chris Harris Jr. (2.6 points, 1.4 rebounds).

Texas starters

PG Tyrese Hunter, 6-1, sophomore (12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists)

CG Marcus Carr, 6-2, super senior (18.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals)

F Timmy Allen, 6-6, super senior (10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists)

F Dillon Mitchell, 6-8, freshman (8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds)

PF Dylan Disu, 6-9, senior (6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 blocks)

The reserves

SG Sir’Jabari Rice, 6-4, super senior (10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists)

PF Christian Bishop, 6-7, super senior (6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 blocks)

CG Arterio Morris, 6-3, freshman (7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists)

F Brock Cunningham, 6-6, senior (4.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals)

PF Alex Anamekwe, 6-5.5, freshman (2.3 points, 1.0 rebounds)

SG Gavin Perryman, 6-1, redshirt freshman (Logged 36 minutes through fourteen games)