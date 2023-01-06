Read full article on original website
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
Watch The MV Saginaw Enter The Duluth Harbor With A Jurassic Guest On Board
I feel like these ship arrival and departures in the Duluth Harbor just keep getting better and better. Check out the Saginaw arriving with a surprise special guest on board. Last week we saw a surprise ship enter the Duluth Harbor to become the first one in 2023. According to Paul Scinocca, the Arthur M. Anderson was originally scheduled for Two Harbors. However, somewhere along the way, the route was changed to Duluth, and you can check it out here.
Cold Play at three of Minnesota's Ice Parks (including one in Duluth)
Ryan Rodgers- MN Conservation Magazine - Jan - Feb 2023 Issue. . The state’s newest ice park, Quarry Park in Duluth, was slated to open last season. Like Sandstone, Duluth Ice Park occupies a former quarry. This quarry sits 400 feet up the lakeside hills above the St. Louis River, overlooking West Duluth and the Bong Bridge. Many years ago, investors in the quarry were disappointed to discover that under a cap of hard basalt lurked crumbly anorthosite gabbro. For decades the pit sat forgotten, hidden in the overgrowth behind a neighborhood. In the 1970s, ice climbers discovered the sloppy rock froze into place during winter, and 100-foot-tall icefalls formed. Ice climbing was in its wild infancy, and climbers began discreetly plying their trade, affectionately dubbing the venue Casket Quarry after the concrete burial vaults made by a nearby company.
Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us
At the hunting shack this year, my grandfather Ward Brown, Jr., told how a high school friend saved him from getting beat up by a Chisholm gang back around 1952. Not long after, this friend lay dead in the wreck of his restored ’32 Chevy on the road between Side Lake and Hibbing. No “Leave […] The post Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Northland Hunches: Things Only Someone From Duluth + Superior Would Understand
Living in the Northland, there are just some things that we take for granted. Useful things - that everyone who lives here is aware of, but someone from outside of the area might not understand. For lack of a better term, we'll call them "Northland Hunches". Some of these Northland...
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Duluth Proposing Changes To Off-Street Parking Ordinance, Including Bicycle Parking Requirement
If you utilize off-street parking in Duluth, you'll want to be aware of regulation changes that could be coming from the City of Duluth. You're also welcome to provide feedback at an upcoming public meeting. The City of Duluth announced Monday they are proposing future changes to off-street parking requirements...
Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices
WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken
Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
Bong Center Assumes Operation Of Superior Visitor + Tourism Information Center
While its location isn't new, management of operations will be. The visitor information center that's been located inside the lobby at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior has a new manager - and it's a familiar entity. The Bong Center has taken over operations effective January 3.
Duluth Offers Free Career Training Sessions For High-Demand Fields
2023 could be the year of change for you! There are plenty of high-demand career fields that have openings to fill right now in the Duluth area. If you've been considering a career change or are looking for a different job, this could be right opportunity. Many of the open...
Country/Southern Rock Act Whiskey Myers Announces Duluth Show At AMSOIL Arena
Texas-based country/southern rock band Whiskey Myers will be heading north in the summer of 2023, performing a show at Duluth's AMSOIL Arena. The six-piece act combines southern rock stylings like that of Lynyrd Skynyrd with inspiration from legendary country performers like Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr. into a sound that has drawn a large and growing cult following since their first album release in 2011.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
Duluth Police: Man Stabbed Girlfriend, 20, In Lincoln Park
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a stabbing of a 20-year-old woman who they say was caused by her boyfriend. FOX 21 got a tip about this crime and reached out to the police department around 4 p.m. Monday after not receiving a press release about any such crime. Details were eventually released after FOX 21 had to specifically tell the department’s public information officer that the crime was believed to have happened in the morning.
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile crash
A snowmobile crash north of Hibbing on Saturday took the life of a 55-year-old Twin Cities woman. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened 30 miles north of Hibbing in Morcom Township around 1:15 p.m. First responders arrived to the crash on the Bearskin snowmobile trail and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Brings A Full Schedule Of Fun To Superior
A fun winter tradition returns to Superior, promising once again to provide a weekend filled with activities for the entire family. The Lake Superior Ice Festival's vision is "to attract people of all ages and abilities to share in Superior’s passion for all things winter and come together to celebrate the coolest aspects of our City."
Police: 2 Duluth men charged for stabbings, assault over stolen phone charger
DULUTH, MN -- Two Duluth men have been charged with attempted murder and assault for allegedly stabbing several people after an argument police say started over a phone charger. Tristan St. Clair, 22, and Dustin St. Clair, 27, were each charged in St. Louis County Court Tuesday morning. According to...
Light snow and freezing drizzle possible
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 9, 2023. Areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle will be possible tonight, especially along the North and South Shores. Freezing drizzle remains possible through the day Tuesday along the North Shore with snow moving in for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow accumulations of an inch or two will be possible with isolated higher amounts. Slick commutes will be possible, especially on Wednesday morning.
Places To Rent Skis, Snowboards, And Snowshoes In Duluth
Winter in the Northland offers plenty of snow and locations to strap on some boots and hit the slopes or trails! Whether an avid skier or someone who lives to snowboard, if you are reading this, you are in the perfect place that offers many hills and trails - and rentals.
