Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech re-offers 2024 4-star WR BJ Gibson

By Joe Spears
 4 days ago
A Georgia Tech helmet featuring a tribute to Virginia following a shooting that killed three football players sits on the field before a game on Nov. 19, 2022. (Grant Halverson / Getty Images)

Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County four-star 2024 wide receiver BJ Gibson was re-offered by Georgia Tech Friday afternoon. He announced the news on Twitter.

Gibson is the No. 220 overall prospect and No. 34 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 33 player in Georgia.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound Gibson holds 12 Power Five offers. He is currently committed to Tennessee to play baseball.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Georgia as the favorite to land a commitment from Gibson at 45%.

RPM was released to the public in December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college.It factors in machine learning, social sentiment, visits and historical trends. However, expert predictions are still a big piece of the RPM equation.

Gibson currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $16.2K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

