Georgia Tech re-offers 2024 4-star WR BJ Gibson

Rochelle (Ga.) Wilcox County four-star 2024 wide receiver BJ Gibson was re-offered by Georgia Tech Friday afternoon. He announced the news on Twitter.

Gibson is the No. 220 overall prospect and No. 34 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 33 player in Georgia.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound Gibson holds 12 Power Five offers. He is currently committed to Tennessee to play baseball.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Georgia as the favorite to land a commitment from Gibson at 45%.

