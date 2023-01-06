Notre Dame quarterback timeline: Dante Moore recruitment, Sam Hartman transfer and more
There is never a dull moment when it comes to the quarterback position at Notre Dame. Here's a timeline of events in the last 13 months.
There is never a dull moment when it comes to the quarterback position at Notre Dame. Here's a timeline of events in the last 13 months.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0