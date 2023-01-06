PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has been working on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway for several years. At the end of December, they announced plans for the third phase of the project, which would extend the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. The intentions are to help with […]

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO