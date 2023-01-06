Read full article on original website
Rutherford Has Their New Head Football Coach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - the Rutherford Rams are set to announce their new head football coach at a press conference tomorrow at the school at 10am. WJHG reports, according to a source close to the situation, the new coach is expected to be Panama City native Albert Floyd. Floyd...
Gadsden County High School looking for new football coach
Less than one year after filling their last coaching vacancy, the Gadsden County football program is on the hunt for a new head coach again.
Two locals inducted into the Florida Special Olympics Hall of Fame
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -From hard work to the Hall of Fame. Two familiar faces for Special Olympics Florida are now being recognized for their dedication to the organization. Robert Jackson of Gadsden County and Melba Jacobs of Leon County joined five others in the Class of 2022. Both new members...
Farewell to a great teacher
F ifty years ago, I was a student in Beth Gavin’s senior biology class. But she wasn’t there. Olive Berry had come out of retirement to substitute during the fall semester while Mrs. Gavin was having her third child, her son, Tom. We noted the birth in the...
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in serious condition after a wreck in Panama City. Panama City Police told NewsChannel 7 the driver of a jeep was going through the intersection of Beck Ave. and 19th Street Wednesday night and was t-boned by a smaller car. The driver...
Panama City shooting suspect facing murder charges
PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)- A Bay County man is now facing murder charges after a shooting late Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department found 42-year-old Timothy Adam Kilgore shot in the chest in a wooded area on Mulberry Ave. and 13th St. around 9:30 p.m. “He died at the scene despite life-saving […]
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
Breakfast Point residents raise concerns about Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has been working on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway for several years. At the end of December, they announced plans for the third phase of the project, which would extend the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. The intentions are to help with […]
Mardi Gras events happening around Okaloosa & Walton Counties
Mardi Gras season is here and it’s time to let the good times roll! Let’s dive into all the fun events and celebrations. Emerald Coast Science Center Sip & Science: Mardi Gras. Saturday, January 28, 2023, 6-9 pm. 31 Southwest Memorial Parkway, Fort Walton Beach. The Emerald Coast...
Panama City Beach men arrested for explosive device
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Panama City Beach men are in jail in connection to a parking lot explosion. Panama City Beach Police said they responded to the report of an explosion at Beach Scene off Hutchison Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. According to PCBPD, a witness reported hearing a loud noise like a gunshot […]
Beck Ave. Wreck
This week's 850Strong Student of the week strives to help those in his community. Resolution Roundup: Organizing with Lo Maintenance Living. We are learning how to become more organized in this Resolution Roundup with Lo Maintenance Living. Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crazy video...
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wild ride across the Hathaway Bridge is caught on video and lands the driver behind bars. Video submitted by a viewer shows a truck swerving into another lane and eventually hitting the side barricade of the Hathway Bridge. The truck hits the side and skids off multiple times.
Poodle shot in leg is recovering after surgery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A dog that got shot at a dog park in broad daylight is recovering after undergoing surgery. A poodle named Hank was at Al Helms Dog Park last Thursday when he got shot in the leg by another dog owner. Hank was rushed to the...
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigators on Scene of Fatal Shooting on Tiger Trail in Chipley on January 3, 2023
Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators are on scene of a shooting that occurred on Tiger Trail on the morning of Tuesday, January 3, 2023. At 2:48 a.m., the Washington County Telecommunications Center received a call-in reference to a domestic related shooting on Tiger TRL. WCSO deputies responded to a residence where a husband and wife reside. Once on scene, it is determined that the wife shot and killed her husband.
What tourism in PCB is expected to look like in 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2022 was another superstar year for Panama City Beach, bringing in more people than pre-pandemic. Now tourism leaders are looking to keep the ball rolling in the new year with a jam-packed calendar. Panama City Beach kicked off 2023 with a bang, hosting its...
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. Deputies said they got a call just before 3 a.m. about gunshots going off on Tiger Trail in Chipley. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning. The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place. The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the...
The Villa Chimera Enchants in Panama City Beach, Florida with Authentic Italian Design is Selling for $10 Million
3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, Panama City Beach, Florida, is built with Authentic Italian Design along the shores of the mesmerizing West Bay waters on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast. Inspired by the classic Palladian villas of the Veneto in Italy, the Villa Chimera evokes an imperial aura. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, please contact Amin Delawalla (Phone: 850-225-9899) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida for full support and perfect service.
What the St. Joe Company has in the works for 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New hotels, restaurants, apartments, and marinas only scratch the surface of what the St. Joe Company was busy working on in 2022. Now going into the new year, there’s still much to come. New year, but the same mindset. The St. Joe company...
