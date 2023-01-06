The Mande Milkshakers officially brought Carnival to Mandeville on Jan. 7 with a walking parade from the Pontchartrain Yacht Club to the Mandeville Trailhead, where a party featured food, music and a whole lot of dancin'. It was the second annual Mande Milkshakers' Kings Day event, and it was open to Mardi Gras fans who wanted to walk, ride or dance the route. The Milkshakers may be the north shore's first women's marching group, but they love sharing the fun with other marching groups of girls and women. A half-dozen such organizations joined the parade that included no floats or official throws, but focused instead on an abundance of music and dance. The Milkshakers perform year-round, making many of their appearances in support of north shore-based nonprofits. The group's primary 2023 charity partner is NAMBI St. Tammany.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO