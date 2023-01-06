Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Andrew's Angle: It's a Mardi Party on the north shore
Oh well, it’s Carnival time and everybody’s drinkin’ wine — except Arthur Hardy and me, who are drinkin’ iced tea over lunch on a less than Fat Tuesday in early January. Hardy, he of Mardi Gras Guide fame, is trying to enjoy the No. 18...
cenlanow.com
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
cenlanow.com
With cancellation of Carnival parades, Krewe of Tucks throwing fun virtual experience
NEW ORLEANS– In 2021 the Krewe of Tucks invites the citizens of New Orleans to enjoy a “Virtual Tucks Experience.”. Due to the cancellation of Carnival parades because of the pandemic, Tucks will put on a very special broadcast intended to spread joy and spirit to everyone in our city.
NOLA.com
Mandeville Carnival kickoff: Dance, dance and more dance
The Mande Milkshakers officially brought Carnival to Mandeville on Jan. 7 with a walking parade from the Pontchartrain Yacht Club to the Mandeville Trailhead, where a party featured food, music and a whole lot of dancin'. It was the second annual Mande Milkshakers' Kings Day event, and it was open to Mardi Gras fans who wanted to walk, ride or dance the route. The Milkshakers may be the north shore's first women's marching group, but they love sharing the fun with other marching groups of girls and women. A half-dozen such organizations joined the parade that included no floats or official throws, but focused instead on an abundance of music and dance. The Milkshakers perform year-round, making many of their appearances in support of north shore-based nonprofits. The group's primary 2023 charity partner is NAMBI St. Tammany.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: As chef Susan Spicer considers a big change, this culinary award hits home
For more than four decades, Susan Spicer has been part of the New Orleans dining scene, opening new restaurants, helping guide others, developing new talent and pioneering different approaches and possibilities in the New Orleans kitchen. Most of all, though, she has cooked, as she continues to do today. Spicer...
Mel Gibson Yanked as Krewe of Endymion Grand Marshal Due to Safety Concerns and Threats
It was a short reign for actor-director Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal of the 2023 Krewe of Endymion Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: See latest on new restaurants opening in 2023, from Uptown to Metairie
The adage sure rings true in my life: In New Orleans, when we get together at a restaurant, we’re already talking about the next one we want to visit. In that spirit, though the year is only a few days old, here is the latest on a collection of forthcoming restaurants around the area for 2023.
myneworleans.com
I’m Done with New Orleans… Except I love it too much
Oh, this city. This city, this city, this city. My family went to a New Year’s Eve party and watched the fireworks in all of their glory over the river. My daughter gazed up at the sky and gaped with delight. My husband kissed me. Everyone else around me oohed and ahhed.
NOLA.com
New restaurant from 'Dook' Chase brings art, gumbo, brunch to downtown New Orleans
Of course there's Creole gumbo at the new restaurant Chapter IV, because to owner Edgar “Dook” Chase IV this family recipe is where the restaurant starts. “Any restaurant we do is going to have gumbo, that’s a key,” he said. All around this cornerstone dish, however,...
NOLA.com
What concerts are coming to New Orleans in 2023? Here's the music and comedy on tap so far
With dozens of concerts already on the books and more to be announced, 2023 is shaping up to be a busy year for music and comedy in New Orleans. A look at the highlights so far:. LOUIS C.K. Jan. 19, Saenger Theatre. The controversial comedian is on the road rebuilding...
Miss Universe Pageant in New Orleans this week
The 71st annual Miss Universe pageant will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday.
myneworleans.com
Jefferson Performing Arts Center Announces 2023 Shows
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jefferson Performing Arts Society announces a spectacular variety of events coming to Jefferson Performing Arts Center in the New Year, from pageants and tribute concerts to folk dance and ballet. February’s shows include Miss Louisiana USA & Teen USA Pageants on February 3 &;...
NOLA.com
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
‘Q’ Dat: NOLA single mom pays it forward across the USA
"Q" is a single mom paying it forward across the USA
NOLA.com
Meet the trans billionaire bringing the Miss Universe contest to New Orleans Saturday
If tourists wandering the city seem particularly attractive lately, it may be because approximately 90 beauty queens from around the world are in New Orleans right now as the city prepares to host the 71st annual Miss Universe competition Jan. 14 at the Morial Convention Center. The sold-out event is...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: There's history to the building now home to Susan Spicer's Rosedale restaurant
I read chef Susan Spicer will receive a big award this week. Her Rosedale restaurant is one of our favorites. I’ve heard the building was once a police station or jail but what more can you tell us about its history?. Congratulations are indeed in order for chef and...
NOLA.com
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Mid-City residents search for solutions as violent crime surges in the neighborhood, volunteers ramp up efforts to find a Mandeville boater who has been missing for three days, LSU gymnastics vows to intensify security after an incident with Olivia Dunne fanatics and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
‘Mayfair Witches’ Filmed on the Same Street as Anne Rice’s Home in NOLA — What to Know About the Historic Manor
AMC's 'Mayfair Witches' adaptation was filmed on the very same street as the house where author Anne Rice lived and found inspiration for her novels.
fox8live.com
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
