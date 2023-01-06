Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo City Attorney candidate James Porter withdraws from consideration
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After being selected as the number one Kalamazoo City Attorney Candidate, James Porter is withdrawing his name from consideration for the position. According to a news release from the City of Kalamazoo, Porter informed the Kalamazoo City Commission Monday, January 9 that he was...
AUDIO: KPS Board of Education begins rebuilding process
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education members are picking up the pieces as they recover from the loss of their top two administrators. They began a series of team-building workshops with a facilitator Monday night to fix the internal and external damage caused by six weeks of turmoil. Trustees admitted that the sudden resignation of Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichouduri, and the termination of Operations Director Jim English had left them tired, angry, distrustful of each other and overwhelmed, but also hopeful.
1 hospitalized Saturday following Edison Neighborhood shooting incident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, January 7. Public Safety Officers responded to the 500 block of Vernon Street in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood around 4 p.m. to a report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. On scene, they found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
City of Otsego working to increase funding for Public Safety through millage proposal
OTSEGO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Otsego is working to bolster funding for it’s Public Safety department through a public safety millage increase proposal. City Commissioners are set to meet next week on Monday, January 16 to pass a Resolution to apply ballot language to the May ballot for additional Public Safety revenue.
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
