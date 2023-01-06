Read full article on original website
Related
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Upworthy
Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
Brent's Army: The family of 18-year-old Brent Garcia missing since Christmas 2020 in South Carolina fighting for answers
Jackson “Brent” Garcia was last seen in Sumter County, South Carolina, on December 26, 2020. Brent’s mother, Angel Brown, told Dateline that the family shared a typical Christmas together. “On Christmas morning, I got up, [Brent] was there. He helped me in the kitchen,” Angel said. “Family came over, we opened gifts, we ate.”
Comments / 0