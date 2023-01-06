Strategic Partnership on Global Branding between eWorldTrade and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)

Read full article on original website
Cognite Appoints Four Global Leaders to Fuel Market Momentum
AUSTIN, Texas & OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Cognite, a global leader in industrial software, today announced four appointments to lead the company’s scaling efforts for its next stage of growth. Cognite’s new executive leaders are Moe Tanabian, Chief Product Officer (CPO); Paul Lightfoot, SVP of User Experience; Emmanuelle Camus, President of Cognite EMEA; and Liat Berger, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). These leaders held roles of increasing responsibility at Red Hat, Microsoft, Amazon, PTC, and Aker Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005470/en/ L-R Liat Berger, CHRO; Moe Tanabian, CPO; Emmanuelle Camus, President EMEA; Paul Lightfoot, SVP UX (Photo: Business Wire)
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
maritime-executive.com
Taiwan's Antiship Missile Program Sends Instrument to China By Mistake
Taiwan's missile development institute has come in for criticism after it sent a measurement device used for antiship missile production out for repairs - and it ended up in mainland China. Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) designs and builds the nation's antiship missiles, including the heavyweight...
CNBC
These states will dominate EV battery manufacturing in 2030
Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan are going to dominate electric vehicle battery manufacturing in the United States by 2030. Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be key players. This EV battery manufacturing capacity will support the manufacturing of between 10 and 13 million all-electric vehicles per year, putting the...
Chris Womack To Become CEO of Southern Company, Join Ranks of Blacks Leading Largest Publicly Traded Companies
The board of directors of Atlanta-based Southern Company announced today that dynamic corporate leader Chris Womack will become CEO of one of the largest energy providers in the U.S. With this groundbreaking appointment, he joins a small cadre of Black chief executives leading one of the 500 largest U.S.-based publicly...
PC giant Dell will reportedly stop using Chinese chips as soon as next year, and it shows how Washington-Beijing tensions are forcing companies to diversify their supply chains
The move comes as geopolitical relations between Washington and Beijing sour, and as factory operations continue to be hit by China's COVID policies.
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
Primaloft Partner Closer to Building Sustainable Manufacturing Plant
Origin Materials Inc. is scaling onwards and upwards in a big way. The carbon-negative materials company with the mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials secured funding to build a new factory in Louisiana. The company announced that the Louisiana State Bond Commission plans to give its final approval of up to $1.5 billion of tax-exempt bondstofinance the construction of Origin 2, its first world-scale manufacturing facility to be located in Geismar, La. In February, the pending state and local incentives were estimated to be worth more than $100 million. In addition, a private activity bond (PAB) volume cap allocation from the...
PV Tech
Chinese companies commit US$13.7 billion for renewables in Philippines
Nine Chinese companies have committed to a collective US$13.76 billion of investment in the Philippines’ renewable energy sector, set to develop solar, wind and energy storage assets. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines met last week with CEOs from a variety of Chinese companies, both with an existing...
Maersk’s New Shanghai Logistics Center Is a Company First
Maersk’s warehouse expansion continues into the new year. Global logistics giant A.P. Moller—Maersk signed a land grant contract with the administrative committee of Lin-gang new area of the Shangai Free Trade Zone just before the end of 2022. This marks the official landing of Maersk’s first green and smart flagship logistics center in China with low greenhouse gas emissions. With a total investment of $174 million, the facility is expected to be open for business by the third quarter of 2024. “Maersk is continuously enhancing its logistics capabilities to offer integrated end-to-end solutions to customers worldwide. Shanghai plays a critical role for Maersk global network,” Caroline Wu, managing director...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Industrial Distribution
Agilent Investing $725M to Expand Therapeutics Manufacturing Capacity
Agilent Technologies today announced it is investing approximately $725 million to double manufacturing capacity of therapeutic nucleic acids in response to rapid growth of the $1 billion market and strong demand for the company’s high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Therapeutic nucleic acids, also called therapeutic oligonucleotides or oligos, are...
Top 5 HR Challenges You Must Overcome When Expanding Globally
Here are the most common (and often overlooked) HR challenges with solutions to ease your entry into a foreign market.
Washington Examiner
China ramps down semiconductor chip war with US
China is pausing its spending on interventions in the semiconductor market meant to compete with the United States. Chinese officials are looking to move away from the subsidies they had enacted to improve China's chances of producing chips capable of competing with U.S. production, according to Bloomberg. The retrenchment is partly a response to the subsidies failing to produce the hoped-for results, as well as the financial pressures created by China's struggle with COVID-19.
Businesses considering redundancies to manage high costs, report says
Pessimism and low confidence among British businesses has led firms’ recruitment plans to reach the lowest levels in two years, an influential report has found.Employers are pausing hiring plans and considering redundancies to manage rising costs, accounting and advisory firm BDO said in its analysis of more than 4,000 businesses surveyed across different sectors.Optimism and productivity eked up by a fraction in December, but it followed a significant drop in November, therefore remaining well below historic levels.Inflation and supply chain pressures are clearly being felt across the board, as employers pause recruitment plans and consider redundancies to manage rising costsKaley...
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
SaaS Firm Liberate Innovations Acquires $7M in Funding to Automate Claims, Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch “after raising $7 million in venture funding.”. The platform “empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate...
NASDAQ
Sustainable Packaging: Consumers and Big Oil Walk Into a Bar
Excess waste, limited recycling, little to no reuse — the general public is well aware of the problems associated with plastic packaging. Environmentally conscious consumers have observed an abundance of plastic waste from the streets of urban areas to the countryside to the oceans, realize it’s a fossil-fuel product, and turn to consumer goods companies as the culprit. These companies then adopt zero waste and “sustainable packaging” programs, and point the finger at the global packaging companies down the supply chain.
conceptcarz.com
New 'Mobilisights' Business Unit Advances Stellantis' Growing Data and Connected Services Offer
• Mobilisights will leverage data from Stellantis' connected vehicles, which are expected to reach 34 million by 2030. •Mobilisights to operate as an independent business unit, collaborate with data partners and license data to a wide range of customers, including other automakers. •Consistent with Dare Forward 2030, Mobilisights will be...
