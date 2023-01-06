The Health Insurance Advisors Agency, One of North Carolina’s Top Agencies, Offers Competent, Confident Service and Competitive Rates

Read full article on original website
mediafeed.org
North Carolina first-time homebuyer programs
Whether you’re looking for coastal charm, a quirky mountain town, big-city amenities and sports teams, or something in between, you’re likely to find it in North Carolina. Which explains why the Tar Heel State has become a magnet for anyone who’s seeking good schools, good health care, good weather, and good fun.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
2023: An Exciting Year for Construction in the Carolinas
Without a doubt, 2023 will be an interesting and exciting year for the construction industry in the Carolinas. Construction remains at a brisk pace with high levels of project activity in nearly all sectors. However, the backdrop of inflation, interest rates, workforce challenges, material availability and political uncertainty looms. At GroundBreak Carolinas we are committed to bring you insights, ideas and perspectives from all aspects of the industry.
publicradioeast.org
For the first time in 4 decades, new company wins contract for NC state health plan
For the first time in more than 40 years, a new company won the state contract to manage health insurance for more than 700,000 North Carolina state employees, teachers, retirees and their families. State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Aetna will take over the plan in 2025, replacing Blue Cross and...
Despite economic woes, many willing to shell out big bucks at state's largest RV show
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of RV's flooded the Greensboro Coliseum for the state's largest RV show. The annual event is hosted by the North Carolina RV Dealers Association. Local dealers showed up to show off the newest and flashiest vehicles on the market. Experts say demand for RV's spiked...
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor
Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.
5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
NC’s past economic development failures are behind the state, and more wins are coming in 2023
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Over the prior two years, North Carolina has changed its reputation when it comes to the state’s ability to attract large economic development deals, said Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, at an event on Friday afternoon. In the...
thecharlotteweekly.com
School choice can bring academic success in North Carolina
You likely don't need me to tell you that children all over the country are suffering the academic consequences of the pandemic, and North Carolina is not an exception. A 2022 survey revealed that 52% of American families were looking for a new school. To put it in personal terms, in a classroom of 25 students, 13 families are not satisfied with the education their children are receiving.
WRAL
On the Record: The future of energy in NC
Broadly speaking the new Carbon Plan approved last week calls on Duke Energy to retire the vast majority of its coal-burning power plants, which right now produce 25 percent of electricity in the state. Broadly speaking the new Carbon Plan approved last week calls on Duke Energy to retire the...
North Carolina receives economic development award as taxpayers fund incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina was named State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine this week, though the distinction will cost taxpayers millions. The corporate site selection publication ranked North Carolina first in the nation for the best business climate in its 2022 Annual State Rankings Report, citing the state’s taxpayer funded incentives for a wide range of industries.
Business owner gets $15K from NC unclaimed fund; Check to see whether you have money
It's key to remember you don't have to pay to get this money.
Aetna to replace Blue Cross and Blue Shield for NC employee health plan
The company won the contract and will replace Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, which the State Health Plan said has held the third-party administrator's job for over 40 years.
2/3 of NC’s counties now colored orange on CDC map with highest COVID-19 levels
A total of 68 counties were in the orange zone in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map updated Thursday night — including every county in the CBS 17 viewing area but four.
HIV advocates call plans from insurer Blue Cross NC ‘discriminatory’
More than 35,000 North Carolinians are living with HIV, according to the latest available data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Those folks are living longer, healthier lives, thanks to medicines that treat HIV infection. For many, however, cost is a barrier to getting that treatment.
ncidea.org
NC IDEA Accepting Applications for Fifth Cohort of Ice House Entrepreneurship Program Facilitator Training
DURHAM, NC – January 5, 2023 – NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, announced today that applications are open for the fifth cohort of Facilitator Training for the Ice House Entrepreneurship Program. The upcoming training will consist of two virtual and two in-person sessions between February 21 and March 21, 2023.
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors
Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.
Charlotte Stories
$9,309 is the 2023 savings goal for the average North Carolinian
As the new year begins, it’s usually the time we start to think about what we want to do, or achieve, over the year ahead, and make some resolutions. Perhaps it’s to lose weight, quit smoking, or even save money – but if what we want is vague, it’s less likely to happen. Indeed, studies that fewer than 25% of people actually stay committed to their resolutions after just 30 days and only 8% accomplish them.
chapelboro.com
UNC Health’s Hospitals Experiencing Post-Holiday COVID Surge
COVID-19 cases within the UNC Hospital system are climbing, according to a recent report. Alan Wolf, Director of News for UNC Health, told Chapelboro Wednesday that COVID patients had quadrupled at the health system’s hospitals from about 80 in mid-November to about 320 this month. “Our physicians expect that...
carolinacoastonline.com
Wilmington headlines list of places attracting new residents
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022, a report finds. Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year, according to results published Monday, Jan. 2. To create the list, the moving company United Van...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Towns In The Outer Banks, NC, You Must Visit
If you’re looking for the best towns in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, you’ve come to the right place!. The Outer Banks is a stunning chain of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina. Separated from the mainland by a string of shallow sounds, the towns of the Outer Banks should be near the top of everyone’s North Carolina bucket list!
