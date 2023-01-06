ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Health Insurance Advisors Agency, One of North Carolina’s Top Agencies, Offers Competent, Confident Service and Competitive Rates

mediafeed.org

North Carolina first-time homebuyer programs

Whether you’re looking for coastal charm, a quirky mountain town, big-city amenities and sports teams, or something in between, you’re likely to find it in North Carolina. Which explains why the Tar Heel State has become a magnet for anyone who’s seeking good schools, good health care, good weather, and good fun.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
groundbreakcarolinas.com

2023: An Exciting Year for Construction in the Carolinas

Without a doubt, 2023 will be an interesting and exciting year for the construction industry in the Carolinas. Construction remains at a brisk pace with high levels of project activity in nearly all sectors. However, the backdrop of inflation, interest rates, workforce challenges, material availability and political uncertainty looms. At GroundBreak Carolinas we are committed to bring you insights, ideas and perspectives from all aspects of the industry.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thecharlotteweekly.com

School choice can bring academic success in North Carolina

You likely don't need me to tell you that children all over the country are suffering the academic consequences of the pandemic, and North Carolina is not an exception. A 2022 survey revealed that 52% of American families were looking for a new school. To put it in personal terms, in a classroom of 25 students, 13 families are not satisfied with the education their children are receiving.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

On the Record: The future of energy in NC

Broadly speaking the new Carbon Plan approved last week calls on Duke Energy to retire the vast majority of its coal-burning power plants, which right now produce 25 percent of electricity in the state. Broadly speaking the new Carbon Plan approved last week calls on Duke Energy to retire the...
The Center Square

North Carolina receives economic development award as taxpayers fund incentives

(The Center Square) — North Carolina was named State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine this week, though the distinction will cost taxpayers millions. The corporate site selection publication ranked North Carolina first in the nation for the best business climate in its 2022 Annual State Rankings Report, citing the state’s taxpayer funded incentives for a wide range of industries.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ncidea.org

NC IDEA Accepting Applications for Fifth Cohort of Ice House Entrepreneurship Program Facilitator Training

DURHAM, NC – January 5, 2023 – NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, announced today that applications are open for the fifth cohort of Facilitator Training for the Ice House Entrepreneurship Program. The upcoming training will consist of two virtual and two in-person sessions between February 21 and March 21, 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Charlotte Stories

$9,309 is the 2023 savings goal for the average North Carolinian

As the new year begins, it’s usually the time we start to think about what we want to do, or achieve, over the year ahead, and make some resolutions. Perhaps it’s to lose weight, quit smoking, or even save money – but if what we want is vague, it’s less likely to happen. Indeed, studies that fewer than 25% of people actually stay committed to their resolutions after just 30 days and only 8% accomplish them.
NEBRASKA STATE
chapelboro.com

UNC Health’s Hospitals Experiencing Post-Holiday COVID Surge

COVID-19 cases within the UNC Hospital system are climbing, according to a recent report. Alan Wolf, Director of News for UNC Health, told Chapelboro Wednesday that COVID patients had quadrupled at the health system’s hospitals from about 80 in mid-November to about 320 this month. “Our physicians expect that...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Wilmington headlines list of places attracting new residents

North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022, a report finds. Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year, according to results published Monday, Jan. 2. To create the list, the moving company United Van...
WILMINGTON, NC
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Towns In The Outer Banks, NC, You Must Visit

If you’re looking for the best towns in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, you’ve come to the right place!. The Outer Banks is a stunning chain of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina. Separated from the mainland by a string of shallow sounds, the towns of the Outer Banks should be near the top of everyone’s North Carolina bucket list!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

