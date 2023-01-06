ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Watch The MV Saginaw Enter The Duluth Harbor With A Jurassic Guest On Board

I feel like these ship arrival and departures in the Duluth Harbor just keep getting better and better. Check out the Saginaw arriving with a surprise special guest on board. Last week we saw a surprise ship enter the Duluth Harbor to become the first one in 2023. According to Paul Scinocca, the Arthur M. Anderson was originally scheduled for Two Harbors. However, somewhere along the way, the route was changed to Duluth, and you can check it out here.
DULUTH, MN
Country/Southern Rock Act Whiskey Myers Announces Duluth Show At AMSOIL Arena

Texas-based country/southern rock band Whiskey Myers will be heading north in the summer of 2023, performing a show at Duluth's AMSOIL Arena. The six-piece act combines southern rock stylings like that of Lynyrd Skynyrd with inspiration from legendary country performers like Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr. into a sound that has drawn a large and growing cult following since their first album release in 2011.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
