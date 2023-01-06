Read full article on original website
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
Watch The MV Saginaw Enter The Duluth Harbor With A Jurassic Guest On Board
I feel like these ship arrival and departures in the Duluth Harbor just keep getting better and better. Check out the Saginaw arriving with a surprise special guest on board. Last week we saw a surprise ship enter the Duluth Harbor to become the first one in 2023. According to Paul Scinocca, the Arthur M. Anderson was originally scheduled for Two Harbors. However, somewhere along the way, the route was changed to Duluth, and you can check it out here.
Northland Hunches: Things Only Someone From Duluth + Superior Would Understand
Living in the Northland, there are just some things that we take for granted. Useful things - that everyone who lives here is aware of, but someone from outside of the area might not understand. For lack of a better term, we'll call them "Northland Hunches". Some of these Northland...
Duluth Proposing Changes To Off-Street Parking Ordinance, Including Bicycle Parking Requirement
If you utilize off-street parking in Duluth, you'll want to be aware of regulation changes that could be coming from the City of Duluth. You're also welcome to provide feedback at an upcoming public meeting. The City of Duluth announced Monday they are proposing future changes to off-street parking requirements...
Where Does Duluth + Superior Dump All Of This Snow? Here Are A Few Spots
Have you ever wondered where these massive snow banks downtown end up? Lots of people think that city crews scoop up the snow, truck it to Lake Superior, and then dump it into the lake. That may be true for some places in the Great Lakes like Buffalo, but not here in the Twin Ports. Instead, enormous mountains of snow are created just outside of public view.
Country/Southern Rock Act Whiskey Myers Announces Duluth Show At AMSOIL Arena
Texas-based country/southern rock band Whiskey Myers will be heading north in the summer of 2023, performing a show at Duluth's AMSOIL Arena. The six-piece act combines southern rock stylings like that of Lynyrd Skynyrd with inspiration from legendary country performers like Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr. into a sound that has drawn a large and growing cult following since their first album release in 2011.
Bong Center Assumes Operation Of Superior Visitor + Tourism Information Center
While its location isn't new, management of operations will be. The visitor information center that's been located inside the lobby at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior has a new manager - and it's a familiar entity. The Bong Center has taken over operations effective January 3.
Duluth Offers Free Career Training Sessions For High-Demand Fields
2023 could be the year of change for you! There are plenty of high-demand career fields that have openings to fill right now in the Duluth area. If you've been considering a career change or are looking for a different job, this could be right opportunity. Many of the open...
2023 Lake Superior Ice Festival Brings A Full Schedule Of Fun To Superior
A fun winter tradition returns to Superior, promising once again to provide a weekend filled with activities for the entire family. The Lake Superior Ice Festival's vision is "to attract people of all ages and abilities to share in Superior’s passion for all things winter and come together to celebrate the coolest aspects of our City."
Northland Auto Body Shops Struggling To Get Vehicles Repaired
There is never an opportune time to get in an accident but when the weather turns bad that obviously ups the chances of getting in a fender bender and this winter has proven to be brutal so far. With quite a bit of snow already, blowing winds, and bitter cold we have been put through the wringer already.
Superior Police Department Seeking Public Help To Locate Teen Girl
The Superior Police Department has reached out the public in an attempt get information that will lead to the whereabouts of a missing teen girl. At times like this, it's important to get the word out as authorities have not been able to make significant progress locating her and the general public can play a crucial role.
