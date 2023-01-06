The Carmi Chamber of Commerce would like to announce that the 2023 Carmi Chamber of Commerce scholarship application is now available. The application is available to all qualifying seniors in the Class of 2023 at Carmi White County High School as well as those home or church schooled living in the Carmi White County School District. The scholarship is for a one-time $500 payment. Students interested in the scholarship should contact the guidance office and complete all the necessary steps outlined in the scholarship application. The completed application forms must then be turned into the guidance office. Home schooled or church schooled applicants, may pick up the application packet from the Carmi Chamber of Commerce during regular business hours.

CARMI, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO