Minnesota State

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Another Minnesota DNR ‘Take A Kid Fishing Weekend’ Is Coming

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting another Take A Kid Fishing Weekend across the state, which is perfect reason to get outdoors for fun family time. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The Minnesota DNR notes that Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
Minnesota Has Three $1 Million Unclaimed Lottery Tickets

With the Mega Millions creeping back up to another billion-dollar jackpot, three people in Minnesota have yet to claim their $1 million prize. The next drawing for the Mega Millions is coming up on Tuesday (1/10/23) with a jackpot of $1.1 billion. This will be the fourth time in just over four years that the jackpot has topped $1 billion. If someone wins on Tuesday, it would be the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
16 Ways To Tell You’re From Duluth Without Telling People You’re From Duluth

One of my favorite social media trends is "Tell me something without telling me something". I just think they're great and I had to do a Duluth version. I've lived in Duluth my entire life, and there is just something about it that makes you feel that this is just what people from here say or do. We live in a beautiful outdoor city with plenty to do, but often you'll find people from Duluth or Minnesota saying and doing the same things.
A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York

Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken

Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
Country/Southern Rock Act Whiskey Myers Announces Duluth Show At AMSOIL Arena

Texas-based country/southern rock band Whiskey Myers will be heading north in the summer of 2023, performing a show at Duluth's AMSOIL Arena. The six-piece act combines southern rock stylings like that of Lynyrd Skynyrd with inspiration from legendary country performers like Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr. into a sound that has drawn a large and growing cult following since their first album release in 2011.
US Bank Announces Billy Joel + Stevie Nicks Minnesota Concert Date

Two legendary headliners from the 1970's and 1980's are coming to Minnesota for a concert in 2023. U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis took the unusual strategy of having a public news conference to announce that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a one-night show at the venue on Friday, November 10. The public announcement - complete with Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders - was the payoff for a media blitz that teased that "they'd reveal the artists for 'one of this year's biggest concerts'".
