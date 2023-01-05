Read full article on original website
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Another Minnesota DNR ‘Take A Kid Fishing Weekend’ Is Coming
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting another Take A Kid Fishing Weekend across the state, which is perfect reason to get outdoors for fun family time. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The Minnesota DNR notes that Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
Air Quality Alert Issued For Central, Northwestern Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert is in effect through Tuesday at noon. The affected area includes Alexandria, Brainerd, East Grand Forks, Hinckley, Moorhead, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, and the tribal nations...
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
Minnesota Has Three $1 Million Unclaimed Lottery Tickets
With the Mega Millions creeping back up to another billion-dollar jackpot, three people in Minnesota have yet to claim their $1 million prize. The next drawing for the Mega Millions is coming up on Tuesday (1/10/23) with a jackpot of $1.1 billion. This will be the fourth time in just over four years that the jackpot has topped $1 billion. If someone wins on Tuesday, it would be the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
16 Celebs Who Were Spotted In Minnesota And Wisconsin In 2022
It seems like 2022 was the year of the celebrity in Minnesota - and Wisconsin! It may seem random but we had many celebrity sightings over the course of the year. The list includes movie stars and major artists, to say the least. Why would a celebrity want to spend...
Northland Auto Body Shops Struggling To Get Vehicles Repaired
There is never an opportune time to get in an accident but when the weather turns bad that obviously ups the chances of getting in a fender bender and this winter has proven to be brutal so far. With quite a bit of snow already, blowing winds, and bitter cold we have been put through the wringer already.
Northland Hunches: Things Only Someone From Duluth + Superior Would Understand
Living in the Northland, there are just some things that we take for granted. Useful things - that everyone who lives here is aware of, but someone from outside of the area might not understand. For lack of a better term, we'll call them "Northland Hunches". Some of these Northland...
Where Does Duluth + Superior Dump All Of This Snow? Here Are A Few Spots
Have you ever wondered where these massive snow banks downtown end up? Lots of people think that city crews scoop up the snow, truck it to Lake Superior, and then dump it into the lake. That may be true for some places in the Great Lakes like Buffalo, but not here in the Twin Ports. Instead, enormous mountains of snow are created just outside of public view.
Duluth Offers Free Career Training Sessions For High-Demand Fields
2023 could be the year of change for you! There are plenty of high-demand career fields that have openings to fill right now in the Duluth area. If you've been considering a career change or are looking for a different job, this could be right opportunity. Many of the open...
16 Ways To Tell You’re From Duluth Without Telling People You’re From Duluth
One of my favorite social media trends is "Tell me something without telling me something". I just think they're great and I had to do a Duluth version. I've lived in Duluth my entire life, and there is just something about it that makes you feel that this is just what people from here say or do. We live in a beautiful outdoor city with plenty to do, but often you'll find people from Duluth or Minnesota saying and doing the same things.
A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York
Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
Some Minnesota Lawmakers Committed To Legalize Marijuana In 2023
Back in May of 2021 the Minnesota House of Representatives approved a measure to legalize recreational marijuana. But with the GOP-controlled Senate, the bill did not pass despite a few Republicans backing the bill. Fast forward to 2023 and this proposal to legalize adult use, of recreational marijuana in Minnesota...
Tiny A-Frame Cabin In Minnesota Looks Suprisingly Cozy & Affordable
Tiny houses and cabins have been all the buzz lately. I recently found a YouTuber who has hundreds of thousands of views on his tiny A-frame cabin that's located near the suburbs of the Twin Cities. From what I gather, this couple owns some land and decided to put up...
Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken
Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
Country/Southern Rock Act Whiskey Myers Announces Duluth Show At AMSOIL Arena
Texas-based country/southern rock band Whiskey Myers will be heading north in the summer of 2023, performing a show at Duluth's AMSOIL Arena. The six-piece act combines southern rock stylings like that of Lynyrd Skynyrd with inspiration from legendary country performers like Waylon Jennings and Hank Williams Jr. into a sound that has drawn a large and growing cult following since their first album release in 2011.
Superior Police Department Seeking Public Help To Locate Teen Girl
The Superior Police Department has reached out the public in an attempt get information that will lead to the whereabouts of a missing teen girl. At times like this, it's important to get the word out as authorities have not been able to make significant progress locating her and the general public can play a crucial role.
Here’s How A Minnesota Or Wisconsin Resident Could Win $940 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Friday
There is a lot of money up for grabs this weekend for lottery players, including a Mega Millions jackpot of nearly one billion dollars! While a lot of people are familiar with the Powerball game, there may not be the same familiarity with how to play and win with Mega Millions.
US Bank Announces Billy Joel + Stevie Nicks Minnesota Concert Date
Two legendary headliners from the 1970's and 1980's are coming to Minnesota for a concert in 2023. U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis took the unusual strategy of having a public news conference to announce that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a one-night show at the venue on Friday, November 10. The public announcement - complete with Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders - was the payoff for a media blitz that teased that "they'd reveal the artists for 'one of this year's biggest concerts'".
