The New York Times describes Samara Joy as a “silky-voiced rising jazz star” and the Boston Globe compliments her “warm, capacious vocal instrument and breathtaking technique.” The 22-year old burst onto the world stage when her TikTok videos of soulful standards went viral landing her on the TODAY Show. She is newly signed to the prestigious Verve records label and has already received two GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Vocal Jazz Album. She brings a fresh, youthful energy to timeless jazz classics and is no doubt on her way to being the great legend of this generation.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO