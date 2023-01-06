Read full article on original website
Kia Country of Charleston Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Kia Country of Charleston celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Located on Savannah Highway in West Ashley, Kia Country will mark the milestone with customer promotions, contests, and a spring anniversary event. Kia Country’s many accomplishments include being named Dealer Rater’s South Carolina Dealer of the Year, 7 out of the last 8 years and designation as a Kia Dealer of Excellence (KDEP), reserved for top 20% of Kia dealerships nationwide. Kia Country boasts a legion of loyal customers, a cadre of tenured employees and impressive growth.
The ARK of SC receives $6,500 of support from Volvo USA Operations Grant
The ARK of SC announces that it is the recipient of the Volvo USA Operations Grant through the Coastal Community Foundation. The ARK was awarded $6,500 to support general operating expenses for the 2022 fiscal year. The ARK is funded primarily by grants, donations, and fundraising events. “We are incredibly...
East Cooper Habitat for Humanity Adds Board Member
CHARLESTON — East Cooper Habitat for Humanity (ECHFH), a non-profit, non-denominational Christian housing organization has added a board member. East Cooper Habitat for Humanity is pleased to welcome James A. Dingle to their Board of Directors. Dingle is a Sullivan’s Island native and Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Broker with expertise in land and investment properties. As a local, he brings industry knowledge to the organization and will be an invaluable asset in East Cooper Habitat’s understanding of the local real estate market and in the search for buildable land. When he is not spending time with his wife and two talented kids, James is also a working on his digital startup, CityGab, Inc.
Maron Marvel Elevates Kelly Near to Director
CHARLESTON, SC - Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy, LLC is excited to announce the elevation of Charleston attorney Kelly Near to director, effective January 1, 2023. The election of this exceptional lawyer is in recognition of her superior legal skills, commitment to the firm, respect by clients and peers, and dedication to serving the needs of our clients and the firm.
The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art Announces Elizabeth Bick: Contrapposto and Jovencio de la Paz: The Ends of Rainbows, Open From January 13- February 25, 2023
Charleston, S.C.- The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art at the College of Charleston School of the Arts has announced two new exhibitions, Elizabeth Bick: Contrapposto and Jovencio de la Paz: The Ends of Rainbows, which will be on view at the Halsey Institute beginning January 13 to February 25, 2023.
Charleston Wine Festivals Hosting Winter Wine Festival January 28
Charleston Wine Festivals will host the fourth annual Charleston Winter Wine Festival at Festival Hall (56 Beaufain St, Charleston, SC 29401) on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will be two sessions: the first from 12-4 p.m. and the second from 6-10 p.m. This 21+ event will feature more than 50...
Rising jazz star Samara Joy to perform in the 8th Charleston Jazz Festival on April 21st
The New York Times describes Samara Joy as a “silky-voiced rising jazz star” and the Boston Globe compliments her “warm, capacious vocal instrument and breathtaking technique.” The 22-year old burst onto the world stage when her TikTok videos of soulful standards went viral landing her on the TODAY Show. She is newly signed to the prestigious Verve records label and has already received two GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Vocal Jazz Album. She brings a fresh, youthful energy to timeless jazz classics and is no doubt on her way to being the great legend of this generation.
