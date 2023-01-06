When influencer Anni Vanderbeek bought a two-bedroom Floridian condo with her husband, she knew it would need an overhaul to match her cozy and moody eclectic style. Anni fills her space with what she likes to call “unnecessary necessities,” aka all the little things you don’t technically need, but that help make life (and your home) better. From waffle-knit towels to ambient lighting to cute ramekins, Anni is a pro at finding those special pieces that instantly bring a room together, and luckily for us all, you can shop every stylish item directly from her home tour.

1 DAY AGO