Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series
Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy & His Girlfriend Jazz Get Married
NBA YoungBoy has reportedly married his long-time girlfriend Jazz Mychelle, who joined the rapper on the cover for his 2022 mixtape Ma’ I Got a Family. While neither has confirmed their nuptials online, a copy of a Utah County marriage license baring their full names — Kentrell Gaulden and Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes — surfaced on social media on Sunday (January 8).
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
hiphop-n-more.com
Meek Mill Almost Gets into Fight with Former World Champion Gary Russell Jr (Video)
Meek Mill nearly ended up in a fight while attending Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night in Washington DC. The Philly rapper was in the building to support Tank in the main event but also in attendance and sitting nearby was former WBC featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr, along with some of his friends. Russell Jr has had beef with Gervonta in the past so he was supporting his rival in the fight, which seems to have led to an argument between him and Meek.
'Days of Our Lives' Star Quinn K. Redeker Has Passed Away at 86
Actor and writer Quinn K. Redeker, best known for appearing in Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, has died at 86 years old. The multi-talented star, who is also known for penning the original script of 1978’s Oscar-winning film The Deer Hunter, died on Dec. 20, 2022.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ari Fletcher Reacts To G Herbo’s Cheating Confession On “Caresha Please”
Yung Miami asked the father of three about his romantic past on her podcast late last year. At the same time, they also discussed her situationship with Diddy. For her final episode of 2022, Yung Miami invited G Herbo to join her on her REVOLT TV podcast, Caresha Please. Throughout their interview, the pair got to discussing plenty of tea, from the City Girls’ situation with Sean Combs to the 27-year-old’s bedroom preferences.
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
Rising Star Athlete and MMA Prodigy Victoria Lee Dies at 18
No one was surprised when Victoria Lee — the younger sister of previous ONE World Champions Angela and Christian Lee — decided to pursue a career in mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting. Sadly, her burgeoning career has come to an end after Angela announced Victoria's death on Jan. 8, 2023.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut
WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
J Lo Poses in a Barbiecore Bra-and-Shorts Set in New Campaign Video
This year has only just begun, and Jennifer Lopez has already confirmed that the Barbiecore trend is alive and well by way of her activewear. Lopez took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to promote Bodyarmor, a flavored sports drink. Her coordinates in the meme-inspired video she posted are a matching set from P.E Nation, consisting of a sports bra and bike shorts that strike a noticeable contrast against her iconic green diamond engagement ring from husband Ben Affleck.
Adam Sandler & Daughter Sunny, 14, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game: Photos
Adam Sandler proved a proud papa as he treated one of his daughters to the celeb-packed Lakers game on Friday, Jan. 6. The rom-com king, 56, was spotted arriving at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles alongside his baby girl Sunny, 14. Adam was dressed in his usual casual garb of a tropical shirt, khakis and sneakers, while Sunny was a little fashionista in her black hoodie and faded denim.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Reunites With Childhood Friends To Recreate Old Photo From 1980s
Snoop Dogg has taken a trip down memory lane with some childhood friends by reuniting to recreate a photo from their younger days. Tha Doggfather shared footage of the weekend meet-up on his Instagram page on Sunday (January 8), showing the longtime friends embracing one another and posing for the camera at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, California.
The Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: “All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me”
The Game is ready to stop playin’. The Compton rapper took to his Instagram Stories Sunday to share his desire to leave the single life behind, writing, “I’m putting a ring on it this year all you gotta do is show up for me like I show up for you & pick a date.”More from VIBE.comYung Miami Opens Up About Attending Church With Diddy: "We Put God First"Gabrielle Union Talks Mutual Infidelity Within Her "Dysfunctional" First MarriageOffset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids While the Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind MC was met with a few...
thesource.com
Queen Naija Confronts Lil Meech in New Video “Let’s Talk About It”
Today, multi-platinum songstress Queen Naija kicks off the new year with “Let’s Talk About It,” a slow-burning but unstoppable new single that calls out all the self-absorbed and drama-obsessed men of the world. Accompanied by a cinematic video that finds Queen taking back her power, “Let’s Talk About It” arrives around the Detroit-bred artist’s milestone fifth anniversary of her breakthrough hit “Medicine” (a double-platinum smash that premiered on New Year’s Day in 2018 and immediately set her meteoric rise in motion).
TikTok Creator Noah Brady Has Passed Away at 21 Years Old
Just because someone looks happy on social media doesn't mean they aren't struggling behind the scenes. As of late, we are sad to report that popular TikTok influencer Noah Brady (@pworddestroyer69) has died via suicide. He was 21 years old. Article continues below advertisement. Noah's mother, Rena Smith Brady, took...
themorninghustle.com
LO DOWN: Yung Miami Says She Doesn’t Desire To Be Married!
Yung Miami is one of the newest cast members of BMF Season Two. While on the red carpet with #HollywoodUnlocked the rapper/actress talked about the difference between her character on the show and Caresha in real life!. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR...
Is Scott Caan From 'Alert' Married?
Listen. We will always be down for a CSI, FBI, SVU type of show. They slap every time and always hit. If it's a night where you don't know what to watch, just put on one of these shows. They'll suck you in and you'll end up watching five in a row. We promise. This is why we're so excited about Fox's newest cop drama, Alert: Missing Persons Unit.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Gets “In Ha Mood” On Our First “Fire Emoji” Update Of 2023
New releases from French Montana, NBA YoungBoy, and more are also inside. The holiday season brought plenty of hustle and bustle. As a result, it was necessary for our Fire Emoji playlist updates to take a brief intermission. With a new year, though, comes new music. We’ve accordingly rounded up this week’s best releases for you in our first edition of 2023.
