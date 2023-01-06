Read full article on original website
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
‘Yellowstone’ Scores First Major Award With Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe Win
Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. He was up against Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Diego Luna for Andor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Adam Scott for Severance. Costner...
Sherri Shepherd: Barbara Walters created an unbreakable bond of sisterhood with The View
Sherri Shepherd says that Barbara Walters created an "unbreakable bond" of sisterhood. The renowned journalist - who passed away last month at the age of 93 - created the long-running talk show 'The View' in 1997 and as she looked back on her time on the panel, TV star Sherr, 55, reflected on how she and her former co-hosts such as Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg were all immediately in touch with each other when they heard about her death.
Amy Robach and T.J Holmes intend to 'be fully open', say reports
Amy Robach and T.J Holmes intend to “be fully open”, say reports. The former ‘GMA3’ presenters are believed to be “in love” after their secret affair was outed back in November - despite Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, - being married to other people - when they were pictured loved-up on the streets of New York City.
