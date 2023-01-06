ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

3 Colorado events found on list of country's best 'outdoor festivals'

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30m1xJ_0k5xShgr00
Partygoers join on the Shotski at the annual Breckenridge Ullr Fest, which hopes to break the record this year for world's longest Shotski.

Outside Online has published its list of the '29 best outdoor festivals in 2023' and several happenings in Colorado made the cut to be featured. Their list uses a month-by-month approach to provide a guide for readers looking to attend outdoor festivals throughout the year. While most Colorado events were found among the 'honorable mentions', several were selected as featured events of a given month (inclusion of 'honorable mentions' brings the total number of events on the list to 63).

The first Colorado event that got a monthly feature on the list was Mountainfilm, hosted in Telluride from May 25 to 29. This is one of the first festivals that takes place during a long warm-weather festival season in Telluride and is one that has gotten extremely popular over the course of its 40-plus year run. This event is a documentary film festival that showcases non-fiction films covering environmental, cultural, climbing, political, and social justice topics.

Following Mountainfilm, one of the June 'featured' festivals was the GoPro Mountain Games event, hosted in Vail from June 8 to 11. The GoPro Mountain Games is all about extreme summer sports, from kayaking to slacklining to climbing. Plus, there's plenty of live music.

The third monthly 'feature' event found in Colorado was Ullr Fest, which takes place each year in Breckenridge. Dates are to be announced, but this event is sure to be a hit and a must-experience for winter sport enthusiasts. It's a celebration of snow and all-things winter, gaining national notoriety recently for breaking records related to the world's longest 'shot ski.'

As far as 'honorable mentions' events go, here's a list of what Colorado festivals were featured:

  • International Snow Sculpture Championships; Breckenridge; January 23 to February 1
  • Ouray Ice Festival; Ouray; January 19 to 22
  • X Games; Aspen; January 27 to 29
  • No Man's Land Film Festival; Denver; March 3 to 4
  • Frozen Dead Guy Days; Estes Park; March 17 to 19
  • 5Point Adventure Film Festival; Carbondale; April 20 to 23
  • Telluride Bluegrass Festival; Telluride; June 15 to 18
  • Telluride Mushroom Festival; Telluride; August 16 to 21
  • Great American Beer Festival; Denver; September 21 to 23

While a number of popular Colorado happenings were left off the list, two notable missing events that locals might notice would be the Seven Peaks music festival, which takes place in the San Luis Valley over three days and Country Jam, which is a country music and camping festival set to take place in the Grand Junction area in June. But hey, 12 of 63 events (19 percent) isn't bad.

See the full list that highlights 63 popular festivals nationwide here.

Comments / 1

Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado-made whiskey ranked near top of national '100 best' list

There are plenty of great spots to find whiskey in Colorado, but according to Fred Minnick's 'Top 100' list, one variety is a cut above the rest. Over two rounds of a blind taste test, Minnick narrowed down his 100 top whiskeys to a top 15, with one Colorado whiskey included in this final round of scoring. After a final round of testing and averaging scores from all three rounds, Boulder Spirits' Colorado Straight Bourbon 5 Year (officially called Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon) landed in 10th place.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Your bucket list for Colorado outdoor fun in 2023

No list should determine satisfaction in Colorado’s outdoors. That should be more so determined by spontaneity, by those unexpected moments around the turn of any trail we might take. But goals are good, along with ideas. Consider these for your new year:. Grand escape. Grand Lake gets lots of...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal

After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect

DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 12 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches: Snowy days ahead for Colorado's mountains

A few snowy days are about to hit Colorado, particularly in mountainous parts of state. According to the National Weather Service, up to 18 inches of snow could fall on some of Colorado's highest peaks from Monday through Thursday morning. Areas hit the hardest should include peaks southwest of Aspen and those north and east of Steamboat Springs. Mountains in the Silverton area should also see noteworthy totals during this period – likely in the range of about a foot.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
NBC News

1 snowmobiler killed, 1 missing in Colorado avalanche

A 58-year-old man was killed and another man is missing after they were struck by an avalanche in the north-central Rocky Mountains on Saturday, authorities in Colorado said. The pair were riding snowmobiles when a wave of snow hit them on the east face of Mount Epworth in Grand County, about 6 miles east of Winter Park, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Bag ban Boulderizes the state | CALDARA

People always ask me why I live in Boulder. Now that the whole state of Colorado has basically politically turned into the intolerant town of Boulder, you live there, too. The state’s new shopping bag tax, excuse me, “fee,” which turns into an outright bag ban in a year, is a fine example of this statewide Boulder smugness.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy