VIDEO: Curious elk spotted hanging out with horses in Colorado

A bull elk bugles while watching over his harem in Rocky Mountain National Park late last month.

A video that was recently taken in Estes Park shows an adult male elk checking out two fenced horses.

"I took this video from my back porch when I saw the elk and horses interacting. I was so surprised when they seemed to kiss! Estes Park is famous for its abundant elk herds. They are amazing," the video's description reads.

Check out the video below:

Fortunately, it appears that this bull is simply checking out the horses, but the situation could have been more dangerous for them if the elk was feeling aggressive or defensive.

Adult bull elk are incredibly powerful animals and can weigh up to 780 pounds. Not to mention, they can have razor-sharp antlers.

If you see an elk, do not approach it. Estes Park officials recommend that you always keep your distance from elk and bring binoculars if you want to watch them.

"If an elk alters its behavior, such as stopping grazing or if it begins looking at you, you are too close," the Visit Estes Park website says.