Read full article on original website
Related
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo residents encouraged to take a “Day On” to celebrate life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo is encouraging residents the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by taking part in the annual Community-Wide Day of Service on Monday, January 16. City officials say community members can participate in a variety of community service...
jack1065.com
Well known Kalamazoo restaurant to close after a half century in business
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A downtown Kalamazoo staple closing it’s doors after 50 years in business. Theo & Stacy’s, located at 234 West Michigan Avenue near North Church Street, announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, January 8 that it will close for good after it’s last business day on Sunday, January 29.
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo’s Foundation For Excellence continues to fund improvements the city couldn’t afford otherwise
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – If you live in Kalamazoo, you likely got a newsletter from City Hall over the weekend, updating data on the Foundation For Excellence, which just celebrated its 5th anniversary. The one-of-a-kind fund is sort of like the Kalamazoo Promise, but instead of putting KPS...
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo City Attorney candidate James Porter withdraws from consideration
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After being selected as the number one Kalamazoo City Attorney Candidate, James Porter is withdrawing his name from consideration for the position. According to a news release from the City of Kalamazoo, Porter informed the Kalamazoo City Commission Monday, January 9 that he was...
jack1065.com
City of Springfield to hold strategic planning workshop
SPRINGFIELD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Springfield City Council, City staff and its strategic planning consultant are set to gather for a Strategic Planning Workshop on Tuesday, January 24. The workshop will take place at Springfield City Hall, 601 Avenue A., from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. “This...
jack1065.com
Future windfall from state alcohol sales to go to local treatment agencies and services
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Local Governmental units will be getting a windfall from the state, thanks to alcohol sales. That windfall is set to come from a new state bill that will increase the share that cities and counties get from state alcohol taxes by 48%. This in turn will increase the amount mandated to be spent on substance abuse treatment, with a large share leftover for local units to spend at their discretion.
jack1065.com
Housing developments spur in Kalamazoo County thanks to new county tax
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — More than $100 million dollars worth of homes are in the planning stages, being built or rehabilitated in Kalamazoo County, all thanks to millions in new tax dollars. According to a MLive article on Monday, January 9, the Kalamazoo County housing millage has put...
jack1065.com
AUDIO: KPS Board of Education begins rebuilding process
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education members are picking up the pieces as they recover from the loss of their top two administrators. They began a series of team-building workshops with a facilitator Monday night to fix the internal and external damage caused by six weeks of turmoil. Trustees admitted that the sudden resignation of Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichouduri, and the termination of Operations Director Jim English had left them tired, angry, distrustful of each other and overwhelmed, but also hopeful.
jack1065.com
1 hospitalized Saturday following Edison Neighborhood shooting incident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, January 7. Public Safety Officers responded to the 500 block of Vernon Street in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood around 4 p.m. to a report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. On scene, they found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
jack1065.com
City of Otsego working to increase funding for Public Safety through millage proposal
OTSEGO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Otsego is working to bolster funding for it’s Public Safety department through a public safety millage increase proposal. City Commissioners are set to meet next week on Monday, January 16 to pass a Resolution to apply ballot language to the May ballot for additional Public Safety revenue.
jack1065.com
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
jack1065.com
Battle Creek Police seize suspected fentanyl and cash during drug raid on Oak Street
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police plan to submit charges against a man after a drug raid last Friday at a home on Oak Street. A search warrant was executed at 11:30 a.m. by the police department’s Emergency Response Team with assistance from the BCPD Highway Hotel Interdiction Team, Gang Unit, and Special Investigations Unit.
Comments / 0