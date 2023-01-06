ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Well known Kalamazoo restaurant to close after a half century in business

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A downtown Kalamazoo staple closing it’s doors after 50 years in business. Theo & Stacy’s, located at 234 West Michigan Avenue near North Church Street, announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, January 8 that it will close for good after it’s last business day on Sunday, January 29.
Kalamazoo City Attorney candidate James Porter withdraws from consideration

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After being selected as the number one Kalamazoo City Attorney Candidate, James Porter is withdrawing his name from consideration for the position. According to a news release from the City of Kalamazoo, Porter informed the Kalamazoo City Commission Monday, January 9 that he was...
City of Springfield to hold strategic planning workshop

SPRINGFIELD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Springfield City Council, City staff and its strategic planning consultant are set to gather for a Strategic Planning Workshop on Tuesday, January 24. The workshop will take place at Springfield City Hall, 601 Avenue A., from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. “This...
Future windfall from state alcohol sales to go to local treatment agencies and services

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Local Governmental units will be getting a windfall from the state, thanks to alcohol sales. That windfall is set to come from a new state bill that will increase the share that cities and counties get from state alcohol taxes by 48%. This in turn will increase the amount mandated to be spent on substance abuse treatment, with a large share leftover for local units to spend at their discretion.
AUDIO: KPS Board of Education begins rebuilding process

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education members are picking up the pieces as they recover from the loss of their top two administrators. They began a series of team-building workshops with a facilitator Monday night to fix the internal and external damage caused by six weeks of turmoil. Trustees admitted that the sudden resignation of Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichouduri, and the termination of Operations Director Jim English had left them tired, angry, distrustful of each other and overwhelmed, but also hopeful.
1 hospitalized Saturday following Edison Neighborhood shooting incident

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, January 7. Public Safety Officers responded to the 500 block of Vernon Street in Kalamazoo’s Edison Neighborhood around 4 p.m. to a report of a subject who was struck by gunfire. On scene, they found a victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Body found in Cass County on Thursday identified

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, January 7 released the identity of a body found by deputies on Thursday, January 5. The body, which was located in a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 in Lagrange Township, was identified as 65-year-old Bonnie Lou Holts of Porter Township.
