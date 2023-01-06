KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education members are picking up the pieces as they recover from the loss of their top two administrators. They began a series of team-building workshops with a facilitator Monday night to fix the internal and external damage caused by six weeks of turmoil. Trustees admitted that the sudden resignation of Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichouduri, and the termination of Operations Director Jim English had left them tired, angry, distrustful of each other and overwhelmed, but also hopeful.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO