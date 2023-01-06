ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmessenger.com

City attorney shuts down Hilltop drug house

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced on Jan. 10 that the city of Columbus obtained an emergency court order to board up a drug house in the Hilltop, the city’s first in 2023. The property has been connected to a multitude of police runs and complaints related to drug trafficking, violence, shootings, and even a fentanyl-related overdose death of a 1-year-old child. Columbus Police executed an order to board up the property at 70 S. Harris Ave.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Jackson Township renews participation in TEMS program

The Jackson Township Fire Department has been authorized to continue a program that enables their personnel to be on-scene with the Grove City Division of Police when their officers are called to respond to high-risk situations. At its regular meeting last month, the township board of trustees unanimously approved the...
GROVE CITY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Madison Township trustee applicants for vacant seat

The following candidates submitted a cover letter and resume to indicate their interest in the vacant Madison Township trustee position, by the Jan. 6 deadline. The applicants are seeking to fill the seat left vacant when former trustee Michele Reynolds won the District 3 Ohio State Senate race in November.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Council approves annexation and rezoning legislation

Grove City Council approved rezoning and annexation legislation that would clear a path for future development. At the Jan. 3 meeting, the council accepted the annexation of about 10 acres located north of White Road and east of McDowell Road. This moves the property from Jackson Township into Grove City. Council members also approved an ordinance to rezone those 10 acres, along with an additional 13 acres from single family and residential to planned unit development.
GROVE CITY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Pickleball club forming in Groveport

The fun game with the funny name is growing in Groveport leading to the creation of the Groveport Pickleball Club. Pickleball was created in the 1960s. Legend has it the game is named for the inventor’s dog, “Pickles,” because the pooch liked to run off with the ball and be chased by the players who tried to retrieve it.
GROVEPORT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy