The fun game with the funny name is growing in Groveport leading to the creation of the Groveport Pickleball Club. Pickleball was created in the 1960s. Legend has it the game is named for the inventor’s dog, “Pickles,” because the pooch liked to run off with the ball and be chased by the players who tried to retrieve it.

GROVEPORT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO