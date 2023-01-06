Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Johnson declares for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Unusual Facts About ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Music mania: Spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
columbusmessenger.com
City attorney shuts down Hilltop drug house
Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced on Jan. 10 that the city of Columbus obtained an emergency court order to board up a drug house in the Hilltop, the city’s first in 2023. The property has been connected to a multitude of police runs and complaints related to drug trafficking, violence, shootings, and even a fentanyl-related overdose death of a 1-year-old child. Columbus Police executed an order to board up the property at 70 S. Harris Ave.
columbusmessenger.com
Jackson Township renews participation in TEMS program
The Jackson Township Fire Department has been authorized to continue a program that enables their personnel to be on-scene with the Grove City Division of Police when their officers are called to respond to high-risk situations. At its regular meeting last month, the township board of trustees unanimously approved the...
columbusmessenger.com
Madison Township trustee applicants for vacant seat
The following candidates submitted a cover letter and resume to indicate their interest in the vacant Madison Township trustee position, by the Jan. 6 deadline. The applicants are seeking to fill the seat left vacant when former trustee Michele Reynolds won the District 3 Ohio State Senate race in November.
columbusmessenger.com
Council approves annexation and rezoning legislation
Grove City Council approved rezoning and annexation legislation that would clear a path for future development. At the Jan. 3 meeting, the council accepted the annexation of about 10 acres located north of White Road and east of McDowell Road. This moves the property from Jackson Township into Grove City. Council members also approved an ordinance to rezone those 10 acres, along with an additional 13 acres from single family and residential to planned unit development.
columbusmessenger.com
Pickleball club forming in Groveport
The fun game with the funny name is growing in Groveport leading to the creation of the Groveport Pickleball Club. Pickleball was created in the 1960s. Legend has it the game is named for the inventor’s dog, “Pickles,” because the pooch liked to run off with the ball and be chased by the players who tried to retrieve it.
Comments / 1