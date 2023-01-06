Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini say goodbye to a past love in the video for their song “Better Version.” On Friday, the Girl of My Dreams musician released the video for their duet, which followed both stars getting out of relationships in separate storylines. “The video captures the unraveling of two different love stories, something Kelsea and I both really wanted to bring to life as we really connected on the real emotions of what closing a chapter feels like,” Fletcher tells Rolling Stone. “And while the love may be different, we still all go through the same emotions.” The video opens...

4 DAYS AGO