Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
Prevention
‘The Voice’ Fans Can’t Control Themselves After Blake Shelton Embarrassed Himself on TikTok
After 11 years of being a coach on The Voice, folks might think Blake Shelton only loves to ham it up for the TV cameras. As it turns out, he's not afraid to make fun of himself regardless of the audience. Back in November, the country singer posted a clip...
Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”
Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
Blake Shelton Says He’ll Return to ‘The Voice’ Under One Condition
Blake Shelton's time on The Voice is coming to an end after its upcoming Season 23. However, he hasn't ruled out a return to the reality singing competition in the future. The country singer says he would happily come back for one reason:. To mentor Team Gwen Stefani. "Oh my...
Women's Health
See Carrie Underwood's Latest Grand Ole Opry Dress That Has Everyone Talking
No matter the performance or appearance, the American Idol alum Carrie Underwood never misses, and her most recent slay left fans with a lot to say. The "Ghost Story" singer graced the stage at Nashville's iconic venue, the Grand Ole Opry, yet again. The 8-time Grammy winner shared two snapshots...
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Reba McEntire Reveals How Boyfriend Rex Linn Helped Step Up Her Game in ‘The Hammer’
As a celebrated actress and musician with more than 50 film, TV, and music video projects under her belt, Reba McEntire is no stranger to the camera. But for Reba, the upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer was different. In the film, she plays “loose cannon” judge Kim Wheeler, a character...
Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades
Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Unanticipated Performance of Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire
Kelly Clarkson became famous after winning the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002. As a result, she was able to garner a large number of listeners to kick-start her excellent music career. Perhaps this is why she decided to create a nightly segment called “A Minute and a Glass of Wine” as a present to her fans.
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Martina McBride And Kelly Clarkson Will Blow You Away With Powerhouse Duet Of Reba’s Classic “Does He Love You”
You’d be hard-pressed to find two better vocalists on the planet. Back in 2006, Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson honored Reba as part of her CMT Giants feature, singing her original duet with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”. The 1993 heartbreaker was also the lead single from...
Eric Church Shares Another Cryptic Teaser With “Heart On Fire,” Along With Tunes From Lainey Wilson, Travis Tritt And Whiskey Myers
Man, what in the world does Eric Church have cookin’…. Yesterday, he shared a cryptic video on social media, which featured radio static in between clips of Jelly Roll‘s “Son of a Sinner,” Ashley McBryde‘s “Bonfire at Tina’s,” a clip that sounds like it might be Cody Jinks’ “Must Be the Whiskey,” and his own hit “Springsteen.”
Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini Are the ‘Better Version’ After Heartbreak in New Video
Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini say goodbye to a past love in the video for their song “Better Version.” On Friday, the Girl of My Dreams musician released the video for their duet, which followed both stars getting out of relationships in separate storylines. “The video captures the unraveling of two different love stories, something Kelsea and I both really wanted to bring to life as we really connected on the real emotions of what closing a chapter feels like,” Fletcher tells Rolling Stone. “And while the love may be different, we still all go through the same emotions.” The video opens...
Blake Shelton's Early '00s Mullet Was Iconic and He Should Bring it Back
Blake Shelton debuted on the country music scene in 2001 with his heartwarming song "Austin" and his long curly locks. From the beginning of his career, he made a statement with his mullet partly covered by a cowboy hat, and although he finally cut it in 2007, his hairstyle has lived on in the minds -- and jokes -- of country fans and artists. Lucky for fans of the Shelton mullet, the singer has revived it a couple of times. Here's a look back at the history of Shelton's most iconic look.
Why “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood Is Such a Relatable Song
There is no doubt that many people will empathize with any song about alcohol. After all, the bulk of us uses alcohol as an escape from our own personal problems. That being said, Carrie Underwood’s song “Blown Away” is the perfect song for this topic. The song...
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, Trace Adkins on new episode of Blake Shelton's TV program
Fans feeling sad about the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars meaning not getting another week of seeing head coach Mike Vrabel walk the sidelines at Nissan Stadium are in luck. On January 9 (Monday night's) edition of Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's USA Network program Barmageddon (also featuring co-host and World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Nikki Bella), Vrabel will compete head-to-head in a series of competitive bar games with four-time-country radio chart-topper and...
Waylon Jennings Hated The “Outlaw” Title He Was Given In The ’70s: “I Thought It Was The Dumbest Thing I Ever Heard”
I can never get enough of Waylon Jennings. Of course, these days, we all think of him as the ultimate country outlaw, who paved the way for an incredible era of country music back in the 1970s. And his 1976 collaborative record with Willie Nelson, Tompall Glaser and wife Jessi...
Peek Inside Jon + Summer Pardi’s Ski-Themed Baby Shower, Thrown by Kane Brown’s Wife [Pictures]
Jon Pardi and his wife summer celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby girl with a gorgeous, "ski lodge"-themed baby shower recently, an event that doubled as an announcement party for their unborn daughter's name. The couple have decided to name their little girl Presley Fawn, and they customized their...
Selena Gomez Brings Her Adorable Little Sister Gracie, 9, To 2023 Golden Globe Awards: Photos
Selena Gomez, 30, brought one of the closest people to her as her date to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards: her little sister Gracie! The singer and actress posed on the red carpet of the event with the nine-year-old as they smiled and flaunted their pretty dresses. Selena wore a dark purple velvet Valentino dress with lighter purple puffy sleeves that started past her shoulders and at the middle of her upper arms, and Gracie wore a silver and white dress with spaghetti straps.
