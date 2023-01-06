ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”

Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
95.3 The Bear

Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Distractify

Trisha Yearwood Has Been Happily Married to a Fellow Country Star for Almost Two Decades

Over the last 30 years or so, Trisha Yearwood has established herself as a driving force in modern country music. She first broke onto the scene with her 1991 hit track "She's in Love with the Boy," a song that promptly went number one on Billboard's country chart. In the years that followed, Trisha's successes nabbed her three Grammy Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association awards, and one Daytime Emmy.
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Shares Another Cryptic Teaser With “Heart On Fire,” Along With Tunes From Lainey Wilson, Travis Tritt And Whiskey Myers

Man, what in the world does Eric Church have cookin’…. Yesterday, he shared a cryptic video on social media, which featured radio static in between clips of Jelly Roll‘s “Son of a Sinner,” Ashley McBryde‘s “Bonfire at Tina’s,” a clip that sounds like it might be Cody Jinks’ “Must Be the Whiskey,” and his own hit “Springsteen.”
Rolling Stone

Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini Are the ‘Better Version’ After Heartbreak in New Video

Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini say goodbye to a past love in the video for their song “Better Version.” On Friday, the Girl of My Dreams musician released the video for their duet, which followed both stars getting out of relationships in separate storylines. “The video captures the unraveling of two different love stories, something Kelsea and I both really wanted to bring to life as we really connected on the real emotions of what closing a chapter feels like,” Fletcher tells Rolling Stone. “And while the love may be different, we still all go through the same emotions.” The video opens...
Wide Open Country

Blake Shelton's Early '00s Mullet Was Iconic and He Should Bring it Back

Blake Shelton debuted on the country music scene in 2001 with his heartwarming song "Austin" and his long curly locks. From the beginning of his career, he made a statement with his mullet partly covered by a cowboy hat, and although he finally cut it in 2007, his hairstyle has lived on in the minds -- and jokes -- of country fans and artists. Lucky for fans of the Shelton mullet, the singer has revived it a couple of times. Here's a look back at the history of Shelton's most iconic look.
The Tennessean

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, Trace Adkins on new episode of Blake Shelton's TV program

Fans feeling sad about the Tennessee Titans' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars meaning not getting another week of seeing head coach Mike Vrabel walk the sidelines at Nissan Stadium are in luck. On January 9 (Monday night's) edition of Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's USA Network program Barmageddon (also featuring co-host and World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Nikki Bella), Vrabel will compete head-to-head in a series of competitive bar games with four-time-country radio chart-topper and...
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Brings Her Adorable Little Sister Gracie, 9, To 2023 Golden Globe Awards: Photos

Selena Gomez, 30, brought one of the closest people to her as her date to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards: her little sister Gracie! The singer and actress posed on the red carpet of the event with the nine-year-old as they smiled and flaunted their pretty dresses. Selena wore a dark purple velvet Valentino dress with lighter purple puffy sleeves that started past her shoulders and at the middle of her upper arms, and Gracie wore a silver and white dress with spaghetti straps.

