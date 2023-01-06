The architect Alexander Gorlin is a modernist, and his firm’s El Borinquen Residence, an affordable- and supportive-housing development in the Bronx, draws on those vibrant mid-century traditions. “The massing is based on Latin American modernist slabs raised on ‘pilotis,’” Gorlin says. Thus, the building will “invite the community in and create a higher ceiling for the common spaces on the ground floor.”

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO