Virginia State

Marconews.com

'Fatal Attraction' remake: Joshua Jackson teases possible return of boiled bunny in series

Is every bunny safe in Paramount+'s upcoming "Fatal Attraction" series, adapted from the 1987 thriller?. Joshua Jackson, who stars in the new series premiering April 30, dangled a carrot Monday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. Jackson, 44, stars in the reimagining as Dan Gallagher, Amanda Peet as...
What TV didn't show at the Golden Globes: Jennifer Coolidge swarmed, Austin Butler can't quit Elvis

LOS ANGELES – The Golden Globes partied in primetime Tuesday night. After NBC declined to air the awards show in 2022 due to the scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association, TV viewers saw Hollywood glitz and awards season gravitas – with Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" setting the pace with two major movie wins each.

